Strictly issues statement on Adam Thomas amid illness after he was forced to miss It Takes Two appearance: ‘There are contingencies in place’

Strictly bosses have revealed that they hope Adam Thomas can still perform on tonight’s show following his recent illness. The former Emmerdale star was forced to pull out of It Takes Two last night after being taken ill.

He was expected to appear on the spin-off show last night (October 27) but was a no-show. Instead, partner and pro dancer Luba Mushtuk made a solo appearance, explaining the situation to host Fleur East.

Adam fell ill last week, and was reportedly banned from attending rehearsals, for the well-being of the Strictly crew. In spite of his feeling under the weather, he was still able to perform in last week’s show.

But will Adam be fit to perform tonight (Saturday, October 28)?

Luba made a solo appearance last night (Credit: BBC)

Luba Mushtuk appears solo as Adam is taken ill

Fleur was supposed to interview Adam and Luba on last night’s It Takes Two. However, Adam’s sickness forced him to take a rain check.

“Unfortunately, Adam’s feeling a bit under the weather. But please welcome the lovely Luba!” Fleur said as she introduced Luba to the stage.

“It’s so strange to be here by myself!” Luba laughed.

“He is resting now, he just hasn’t felt very well, but he is resting and getting ready for tomorrow night so everything will be fine!” Luba said.

Adam has been under the weather recently (Credit: BBC)

Will Adam Thomas perform on Strictly tonight?

Following Luba‘s It Takes Two appearance, the BBC issued a statement on Adam’s Strictly chances.

“We are hopeful Adam will be better and able to perform this weekend. There are contingencies in place should he not be able to. The health and wellbeing of the Strictly cast and crew is production’s absolute priority,” the statement read.

Earlier this afternoon, Adam’s involvement in the show was confirmed.

“Adam is feeling much better and will be performing tonight,” a spokesperson for the BBC told The Sun today.

This fresh blow comes as bookies William Hill predicted that Adam could be eliminated from the competition this weekend. He is at 9/2 to be eliminated, behind Zara McDermott.

“It might not be third time lucky for the Love Island and Made In Chelsea star this week though, and we make her odds-on at 1/2 to depart the show on Sunday, with Adam Thomas (9/2) and Annabel Croft (11/2) next in line,” the bookies’ spokesperson said.

