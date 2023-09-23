Strictly star Adam Thomas’ grief over loss of his dad: ‘I tried to resuscitate him’

Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Thomas previously opened up about the loss of his dad in a poignant podcast episode, revealing he carried out CPR to try and save him.

Adam’s dad, Dougie Thomas, died at age 72 in November 2020. He was the lead singer of the 1970s band Dougie James and the Soul Train. They had previously toured with The Jackson Five.

While making an appearance on the Manc On The Mics podcast, Adam got emotional when talking about his father’s death.

“I remember getting out of the car and running upstairs in Scott’s house, and just seeing him there laying on the sofa,” the former Emmerdale actor said.

“I just thought I’ve got to try and help him so I’m taking him off the couch and I’m trying to resuscitate him, I don’t know whether I’m doing it right or whether I’m doing it wrong,” Adam continued.

He added: “I remember just thinking, wow, this is just not how I expected it to go. I’m crying my eyes out going: ‘Come on, Dad.’ I’m jumping up and down on my dad, trying to save him.”

Adam had ‘never come to terms’ with his father’s death

In January this year, Adam shared a clip of his Waterloo Road character, Donte Charles, talking about the loss of his wife, Chlo.

The episode left viewers emotional as Donte was seen sobbing with his daughter in the hospital corridor. Her death occurred shortly after she collapsed in the kitchen after she was knocked over a day prior.

And, while the episode will have resonated with many viewers, Adam shared why the episode hit so close to home.

“Just want to thank this show and the important storylines, that are shown throughout the series. One of which is Donte’s storyline of grief,” he wrote. “I didn’t realise how much I was grieving until I actually started the research into the storyline. As you know I lost my dad not too long ago and the sad truth is, I’ve never come to terms with the fact that he had gone, I just didn’t want to accept it.”

‘My dad’s life is to be talked about’

Adam explained how the storyline helped him with his grieving process. “I would always talk about him, I would always listen to his music…but truth again is, I’ve not listened to his music since he passed,” he added. “But now, I do talk about him! I have accepted the fact that he has gone and although he may have gone his stories live on…Through us!”

Adam continued: “My dad’s life is to be TALKED about, to be LAUGHED about and to be CELEBRATED!! otherwise what was it all for… memories and stories are all we have left sometimes, and I choose to share mine. Life has a funny way of working itself out and I’m a firm believer of everything happening for a reason.”

