Strictly star Adam Peaty caused quite the stir after that Argentine tango last night (October 16).

And now his girlfriend has reacted to claims he looked as if he was “going to kiss” partner Katya Jones.

Eirianedd Munro took to Instagram ahead of the show to declare she was “not worried”.

And, after that dance, broke her silence on TikTok.

Katya and Adam performed an Argentine tango on Strictly last night (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly star Adam Peaty’s girlfriend say?

Eiri, who has a one-year-old son with Adam called George-Anderson, shared a bathroom selfie showing off her flatter than flat stomach.

Read more: How much do the Strictly contestants actually get paid?

She captioned the picture, posted before last night’s Strictly: “Not worried.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eirianedd Munro (@eirimunro)

Afterwards, she took to TikTok and directly addressed viewer claims that Adam “almost kissed” Katya.

In the video, Eiri pretended to cry.

Read more: Full line-up of Strictly Come Dancing winners across all 18 series

She captioned the post: “Watching your boyfriend almost kiss another woman on live tv.”

She then whipped her head backwards while pretending to scream as the words: “Finding out 10 million people also watched it live,” were written across the clip.

What happened with Adam and Katya on last night’s Strictly?

The couple performed the first Argentine tango of the season and boy was it steamy.

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to accuse to Olympic swimmer of all sorts.

They thought the duo got a little too caught up in the heat of the moment, claiming they almost kissed at the end of the performance.

“Did Adam just go to kiss Katya and then remember they’re on TV?!” asked one.

“Adam definitely nearly kissed Katya at the end there,” claimed another armchair judge.

“Only 10 million saw Adam nearly kiss Katya,” declared another.

Adam and Eiri met in early 2020 at Loughborough University (Credit: Splash News)

How long have Adam and Eiri been together?

Adam met Eiri on dating app Tinder while training at Loughborough University in early 2020.

She fell pregnant two months later and the two welcomed George-Anderson that September.

Katya, meanwhile, split from pro dancer husband Neil Jones in the wake of her kiss with Strictly partner Seann Walsh.

Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight (October 17) at 7.10pm on BBC One.

What did you make of Adam and Katya’s Argentine tango? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.