Adam Peaty fans convinced star has ‘offended’ Strictly bosses after ‘cruel line-up of dances’

Strictly Come Dancing viewers are convinced Adam Peaty has “offended” bosses, following a “cruel line-up” of dances.

The Olympic swimmer has been the talk of the BBC One series after his “almost kiss” with Katya Jones.

But will Adam be hitting the headlines with his upcoming Samba performance?

Strictly fans have spoken out about Adam Peaty’s upcoming routine (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Adam Peaty takes on the Samba

It comes shortly after Strictly announced the songs and dances for this weekend. Here’s the full list:

AJ and Kai: Argentine Tango to Edge of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks

Judi and Graziano: Cha Cha Cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John

Rose and Giovanni: Viennese Waltz to Fallin’ by Alicia Keys

Sara and Aljaž: Rumba to You’re Still The One by Shania Twain

Tilly and Nikita: Foxtrot to Little Things by One Direction

Adam and Katya: Samba to Faith by George Michael

Dan and Nadiya: Viennese Waltz to She’s Always a Woman by Billy Joel

John and Johannes: Charleston to Milord by Édith Plaf

Rhys and Nancy: American Smooth to I’ve Got The World On a String by Michael Bublé

Tom and Amy: Salsa to Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles

Ugo and Oti: Rumba to Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic

However, viewers appeared far from impressed with Adam’s upcoming Samba.

So far in the competition, the swimmer has tackled a Cha Cha, Quickstep, Rumba and Argentine Tango.

And fans believe he’s certainly being tested on the show.

How did Strictly fan respond?

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Poor Adam! Rumba, Argentine Tango so early, and then Samba?! Who did he offend?! He’s doing wonderfully, though! Just a cruel lineup of dances!”

Another agreed: “Exactly what I was thinking!”

A third wrote: “Certainly not making it easy for Adam Peaty…”

Adam and Katya will perform a Samba on Saturday night (Credit: BBC One)

A fifth commented: “Poor Adam he keeps getting hard dances. I feel bad for him but he will smash it. He has incredible hips he will do great.”

However, one pointed out: “But the further Adam gets in the competition it could work to his advantage. Especially when he starts getting easier dances and the rest of the celebs get harder ones.”

A second stated: “I’m looking forward to watching Adam and Katya’s Samba too.

Poor Adam!

“I agree they keep giving him hard dances but he smashed last week’s dance, so I know he will smash this dance. Can’t wait.”

Adam and partner Katya wowed the judges with their Argentine Tango on Saturday night.

However, the routine managed to cause a stir after the pair “almost kissed” towards the end.

Adam has since hit out at the speculation, insisting that he got “lost in the moment”.

