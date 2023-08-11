Katie Price breaks her silence as she’s ‘snubbed’ from Strictly 2023 line-up

Katie Price would still give Strictly Come Dancing a go, despite being ‘snubbed’ from the 2023 line-up, she has revealed.

The former glamour model, 45, addressed the question on a TikTok Live earlier this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Strictly 2023: Katie Price snubbed

Speaking on the social media platform, Katie revealed the BBC snub and declared: “Strictly, no I didn’t get asked to do Strictly.” Reflecting further on the snub, she added: “I’ve got two left feet, but I could still give it a chance.”

Of course, her ex-husband Peter Andre has appeared on the show. He was partnered with Janette Manrara in 2015 and they left the competition pretty late on, in week 10. So it’s surely only natural Katie would want to go one better, right?

I’ve got two left feet, but I could still give it a chance.

Earlier this year sources claimed that the model was in talks for the show. A source alleged to The Sun: “It’s really early days but she’s in talks with bosses. She always jokes she’s got two left feet but she would love to do it.”

Katie’s representative said at the time she was “open to negotiation”, adding: “Katie is absolutely open to Strictly talks, showing off her fancy footwork with a sassy Pricey Tango.”

Never mind Katie, there’s always 2024!

‘When I’m told I can’t do something, I want to do it more’

Opening up about her future goals, the model admitted that her therapist had asked her what she feels she needs to do to make herself “happier”. While Strictly wasn’t directly in her sights, she did say: “I said for me to run again. I said I’m going to try and run again but he said you can’t because you’ve had life-changing injuries.

“I don’t know if there is anyone out there like me, but when I’m told that you can’t do something, then I want to do it more and I am going to try and run. My feet have been alright at the minute, I just feel like I have to give it a go.”

And Katie has proven this recently after getting herself another puppy – despite a 35,000-strong petition urging her not to.

Katie Price hasn’t been asked to Strictly (Credit: Channel 4)

Katie’s new pup

Just weeks before getting the new pup, Katie’s guard dog Blade died. Although it was reported to have been a traffic accident on the A24, Katie insists his death was “deliberate”.

Before Blade, at least six more of Katie’s pets have had traumatic deaths.

Seven months before Blade, Katie’s Pomeranian Sharon was killed on the A24, as was Sparkle, another German Shepherd. Prior to that, Katie’s daughter Princess had a French Bulldog puppy who also died, after it was trapped in a recliner chair.

Another German Shepherd, Queenie, was hit by a delivery driver and died, as well as one of Katie’s horses, after it escaped onto a motorway. She also lost her chameleon Marvin, who died of a “broken heart”.

Read more: Katie Price planning ‘secret wedding’ after rekindling romance with ex: ‘’She loves the thrill of getting married’

Would you like to see Katie on Strictly? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.