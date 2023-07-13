Former Strictly Come Dancing runner-up Fleur East has said her friend and This Morning star Doctor Zoe “would be amazing” on the 2023 show.

The singer, who rose to fame on The X Factor, thinks her pal Zoe Williams should compete on the dancing show.

Fleur, 35, made the comments while at the premiere of Together: A Pixar Musical Adventure, at Disneyland Paris.

Who did Fleur tip for Strictly 2023?

She said: “Almost everyone has participated by now. However, there is someone I know, a dear friend of mine – Doctor Zoe from This Morning.

“I believe she harbours a secret dancer within her, and I think she would be amazing on Strictly!”

Dr Zoe is a trained NHS GP and resident medic on ITV’s This Morning. She also appeared on the UK TV series Gladiators and used to play for Blaydon Women’s Rugby Football Club in the Premiership Division.

Strictly bosses make shock U-turn

Elsewhere, Strictly bosses have reportedly made a U-turn after years of not booking reality TV stars for the show. As reported by the Daily Mail, Love Island star and Made In Chelsea cast member Zara McDermott has signed up to Strictly 2023.

After her stint on Love Island, she started dating MiC’s Sam Thompson, and now makes documentaries. Shown on BBC Three, she has investigated teenage eating disorders and her experience of revenge porn.

Speaking to the paper, a source said: “Zara is the perfect signing for Strictly, not only is she beautiful and glamorous but she is hard-working and will take being on the show very seriously.”

They continued: “She’s absolutely loved the experience of documentary making and is over the moon to further her relationship with the BBC by signing up to Strictly.”

“It is a dream come true for her,” they added. “And becoming the first former Love Island star to do so is the icing on the cake.”

