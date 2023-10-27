Strictly stars left ‘terrified’ over behind-the-scenes drama: ‘This has just confirmed the fears’

It’s Halloween week and rumour has it the stars of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 are too afraid to use the bathroom backstage because of a ghost.

The ballroom we see the celebrities dance in each week is located at Elstree Studios in London. It’s the same location where Strictly has been taped for years. But, according to The Sun, the studio is reportedly haunted and a ghost has been freaking out the stars of the show.

The Strictly ballroom is located at Elstree Studios – but is it haunted? (Credit: BBC)

‘This has just confirmed the fears’

Reports suggest a Strictly boss was in the toilets and the stall doors slammed by themselves. And, while many might blame it on the wind, the windows also shut by themselves.

“The toilets sounded like they were weeping and made odd noises. It was incredibly eerie and no one was around. There have always been rumours the Strictly studios were haunted, but this has just confirmed the fears,” a source alleged.

It was incredibly eerie and no one was around.

Even the judges Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood have apparently raised their concerns about the studio being “haunted”.

With various questionable incidents going on, the BBC has been urged to bring in a “spirit guide” to get answers.

Some of the panel have also raised their concerns, it’s said (Credit: BBC)

Things that go bump in the night on set at Strictly 2023

Some stars are said to be in a “hysterical” states a result of having to spend the following few weeks at Elstree Studios.

“A number of them have experienced things they cannot explain,” the source speculated. “To say some of the professionals are hysterical at the thought of having to go back and spend large amounts of time at Elstree is an understatement.”

That said, a BBC spokesperson previously told the Metro that these reports are “nonsense”.

For more things that go bump in the night, catch Strictly’s Halloween week special at 6.40pm on BBC One on Saturday (October 28).

