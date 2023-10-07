Strictly Come Dancing 2023 stars’ fees ‘revealed’ and it’s no wonder they want to ‘keep dancing’!

Strictly Come Dancing is a yearly highlight of the TV schedules, and that certainly applies in 2023. But what fees do the show’s stars receive for bringing so much pleasure to fans?

According to reports, the exact amounts Strictly contestants and pros receive for their efforts and appearances on the BBC One dance series has never been confirmed.

However, sources have indicated that each dancer is paid a fixed fee of several thousand pounds to take part.

How much are stars paid on Strictly Come Dancing?

According to the Liverpool Echo, dancers receive between £35,000 to £50,000 to appear on Strictly.

Furthermore, it is claimed that amount is not affected if a celebrity contestant or pro bows out of the competition in the early stages. Lucky old Les and Nancy, eh!

However, it’s not exactly easy money. Pros are expected to choreograph their routines and rehearsals can mean long days with up to 14 hours of prep and training.

Additionally, signing up for the annual live tour, which usually begins taking in venues across the UK, can also reportedly boost pros’ pay packets by another £35,000.

Strictly 2023: What are the celebs paid?

However, despite claims of “flat fees”, it is also suggested further amounts may be paid depending on how far couples progress.

The Liverpool Echo reckons sources believe the ‘basic’ fee is the same for all celebs – £25,000.

But it is also indicated famous faces making it past week four may expect to receive a further £40,000.

Additionally, it is claimed those who head to Blackpool and the quarter final receive £60,000 each. And semi-finalists are said to be in line for £75,000.

Furthermore, the winner of Strictly reportedly bags £100,000, as well as the Glitterball trophy.

ED! has contacted representatives for Strictly Come Dancing for comment on the reported claims.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues on BBC One tonight, Saturday October 7, at 6.20pm. The Movie Week results show is on tomorrow, Sunday October 8, at 7.15pm on BBC One.

