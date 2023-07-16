Strictly Come Dancing 2023 will be airing on our screens this autumn, with a fresh batch of celebrities hoping to impress the judges with their moves.

Many names have been thrown into the mix for the new series. According to reports, bosses have signed up Angela Rippon, 78.

Angela, who hosted the original Come Dancing, is “such a coup” for the BBC programme, a source said.

Angela Rippon may do Strictly this year, according to reports (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly 2023 rumoured line-up

An insider told the Mail on Sunday: “‘It is such a coup to get Angela. She was Mrs Come Dancing, so what a wonderful thing that she is going to be on Strictly all these years later.

“She is the dream signing. The audience at home will love her, and many of them will remember her from her days hosting the show in its previous incarnation.

“It is incredible that someone of her age is doing it but she loves dancing and the bosses think that she will be a joy to watch.”

A BBC rep declined to comment when approached by ED!.

Could Angela do Strictly? (Credit: ITV)

Love Island star to join Strictly?

It comes after reports claimed that bosses had signed up a Love Island star for the new series. According to the Daily Mail, Zara McDermott has signed up.

A source claimed: “Zara is the perfect signing for Strictly. Not only is she beautiful and glamorous but she is hardworking and will take being on the show very seriously.

“She’s absolutely loved the experience of documentary making and is over the moon to further her relationship with the BBC by signing up to Strictly.

“It is a dream come true for her. And becoming the first former Love Island star to do so is the icing on the cake.”

Other names who have been reported to be doing the show this year are Sophie Morgan, Jill Scott and Nigel Harman.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year.

