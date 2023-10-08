Strictly viewers left with the same question over Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice: ‘Has anyone else noticed?’

Strictly 2023 viewers were left stumped after noticing the same thing about Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice.

The iconic dance show made its return to TV screens on Saturday night (October 7) for another jaw-dropping episode. This week, it was Movie Week.

However, Amanda and Giovanni got plenty of viewers talking after they appeared to have undergone a completely different outfit change.

Amanda Giovanni looked different at the start of the show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023 stars Giovanni and Amanda

At the start of the Strictly Come Dancing episode, all of the celebs walk on down with their partner to introduce the show. When Amanda and Giovanni appeared, she was dressed in pyjamas, while Gio rocked a Christmas jumper.

It was then revealed that they would be dancing a rumba to Out Of Reach by Gabrielle, from the iconic rom-com Bridget Jones’ Diary in 2001. However when it came to their actual performance, the two looked totally different.

Fans were left stumped at the costume change (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023 fans confused

Instead of rocking the outfits they did at the start of the show, Amanda and Giovanni were dressed in different ensembles. Amanda wore a slinky navy dress adorned with sparkles. Meanwhile Italian hunk Giovanni looked as handsome as ever in a matching navy turtle neck and black trousers.

Were Amanda and Giovanni not wearing Christmas PJs at the beginning of this show?

The costume change didn’t go unnoticed by the show’s loyal legion of fan. Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “Why was Amanda in pjs and Gio in a Christmas jumper?”

Amanda and Gio rocked a matching number for their routine (Credit: BBC)

What else did Strictly fans say?

Another chimed in and added: “Were Amanda and Giovanni not wearing Christmas PJs at the beginning of this show?” A third quipped: “Why are Gio and Amanda in a Christmas jumper and pjs?.” A fourth penned: “Why did Amanda and Gio start off wearing pyjamas, then change into glitzy outfits, then change back??”

Someone else mused: “Has anyone else noticed Gio and Amanda look like they’re in Christmas jumper/pjs but they danced a tango?” Seemingly to clear things up, another viewer replied: “Bridget Jones in her PJs, and Mark D’arcy in his Christmas jumper!”

