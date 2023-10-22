Strictly fans fume as tonight’s result leaked: ‘The person who left could dance better than the one saved’

Strictly 2023 fans were left furious as the results of tonight’s (Sunday, October 22) dance-off leaked online.

Tonight’s show will see the fourth celebrity of the series leave the competition.

Which couple will go next? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023 fans furious as result leaks

Tonight will see another celebrity leave Strictly Come Dancing. Last week saw Jody Cundy eliminated from the competition following his dance-off against Eddie Kadi.

As yet, we don’t know who will be in tonight’s dance-off, let alone who will be eliminated.

However, both of these things have seemingly leaked online (which we won’t be revealing) – and fans aren’t happy with the result.

“Aw, that’s too bad. I can’t complain though, based on the dancing I am sure it was a fair decision,” one fan said.

“Shocked, the person who left could dance better than the one saved,” another wrote.

“Not surprised by who was in dance off but personally I thought the one who left had a bit more potential than the one who stayed. Surely it’s their time to go next week?” a third said. “[Bleep] decision!” another fumed.

“WHAT?????” a fifth tweeted. “I thought it would be those two in the dance-off, I was expecting the result to be the other way round though,” another moaned.

Ellie injured Vito last night! (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023 fans concerned for Vito

In other Strictly-related news, fans of the show were left concerned for Vito Coppola following a mishap with his celeb partner, Ellie Leach.

Their dance saw them pick up 37 points from the judges, but it turns out Vito may have picked up a painful injury during the performance.

“Vito kept saying you need to be strong. And I think I was a little too strong and broke a few of his toes,” Ellie confessed.

“Three times!” Vito exclaimed. Not soon after, Ellie accidentally injured her partner again while celebrating their scoring.

“I think Ellie has just knocked Vito’s tooth out,” one viewer tweeted. “Vito casually losing a tooth,” another said.

“Is #Vito’s tooth ok?” a third wrote.

Craig’s behaviour came under fire (Credit: BBC)

Fans slam Craig Revel Horwood

Meanwhile, Craig Revel Horwood was slammed by viewers over his treatment of Bobby Brazier during last night’s show.

Dianne and Bobby’s Vienesse waltz picked up 32 points, with Motsi and Shirley awarding it an 8, whilst Anton gave it a 9. However, Craig only gave it a 7.

Viewers weren’t happy. “Oh Craig, really?!! To award a seven to Bobby who was just beautiful to watch and the same score for Zara who, quite frankly, just stood there is absolutely ridiculous!! The scores are so inconsistent!!!” one viewer fumed.

“Craig giving 7 for Zara and Bobby what is wrong with you Zara was awful,” another said. “So Zara was as good as Bobby according to Craig? What?” a third wrote.

Strictly continues tonight at 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

