Naga Munchetty and Jowita Przystal on BBC Breakfast talking
TV

Naga Munchetty’s interview with Strictly star branded ‘absolutely unwatchable’ as she’s urged to ‘please stop’

Naga Munchetty in the hot seat

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty and her co-host Charlie Stayt were joined by a pair from Strictly 2023 on today’s show.

Naga and Charlie interviewed Jowita Przystal and her celebrity partner Jody Cundy about this season.

The hosting duo are known for their playful presenting style and back-and-forth. However, the Strictly interview today (Thursday, September 28) divided viewers.

Jowita and Jody sat on the iconic BBC Breakfast sofa to talk about their hopes of winning the Glitterball trophy.

Jody shared the challenges of dancing with a prosthetic leg and the similarities and differences between Strictly and the Paralympics. However, talk soon turned to Jowita’s 2022 win – and how Jody matches up…

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stay sat talking to the camera on BBC Breakfast
Naga Munchetty was reunited with Charlie Stay on BBC Breakfast and it divided fans (Credit: BBC)

Naga probes Strictly 2023 stars

“This is probably an unfair question but I’ll ask it anyway,” said Naga. “How does he compare to how Hamza was in the early days?”

Shutting down the question, Jowita replied: “I cannot compare them because they’re two different people and I will never do that. I said it’s a new book, new page and we’re riding it together and there’s no on else there. It’s just me and Jodi and I’m focused on Jodi because our journey is now and here just us together.”

Charlie then chipped in and replied: “A very diplomatic answer.” Naga wasn’t leaving it there, though, and added: “Although Jody will ask you over and over again: ‘Am I as good?’ Well, I would anyway.”

Viewers react

BBC Breakfast viewers commented that Naga left the Strictly couple little time to answer or finish their answers, and often talked over them. One even took to Twitter and urged her to “stop”.

One disgruntled viewer said: “When will @TVNaga01 realise that if she talks/shouts over what an interviewee is saying, we the viewers do not understand what anyone is saying. Please stop it Naga.”

“Absolutely unwatchable with you presenting, you’re so stilted, you’re not a natural,” another commented.

A third said: “What a stupid and rude question! No one should be compared to anyone. Both are very different people with different strengths and weaknesses.”

Naga herself appeared on Strictly in 2016, partnered with Pasha Kovalev but was voted out in week four.

Naga’s interview style called into question previously

Naga’s to-the-point interviewing has ruffled some guests and viewers before. Last month, she really had to work to get an answer from Energy Minister Andrew Bowie when discussing Ofgem news surrounding the latest energy price cap.

Some spectators called it a “car crash interview.” However, Naga stayed on track for the interview, stating she was asking the questions for viewers.

