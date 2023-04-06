Strictly stars Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova cast doubt on whether they’re returning for 2023 series

Strictly lovebirds Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova are still waiting for confirmation about whether they will be returning in 2023.

Strictly Come Dancing has become a highlight in our calendar every year. And as the countdown for the 2023 series is getting closer, fans have been predicting which celebrities will be in the running for the glitterball trophy this year.

But will Strictly favourites Kai and Nadiya be returning to the series, following their success on tour? Here’s what we know.

Strictly stars Kai and Nadiya are currently on the road for their Once Upon A Time tour (Credit: ITV)

Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova cast doubt on whether they’re returning for Strictly 2023 series

Kai and Nadiya are currently touring across the UK for their dance tour Once Upon A Time. The dynamic duo announced the news of their tour in November after falling in love on the show.

We also would love to know if we’re back this year.

Taking to Instagram, the lovebirds revealed: “Can’t believe we’re about to say this, but we’re going on TOUR in Spring 2023!!! This is genuinely a dream come true for both of us. We’re so excited to finally share it with all of you. We hope you come along for the ride!”

But although the pair are delighted to be on the road, will the stars be returning to the ballroom for the 2023 series?

Nadiya and Kai are hoping to return to Strictly for series 2023 (Credit: Cover Images)

Speaking with Express, the couple revealed whether they have received any news on their return to the show. However, Kai announced that they still haven’t been told if they’ll be back later this year. He said: “We also would love to know if we’re back this year.”

The dancer then added that they hope to back for a ‘bigger and better’ season. He continued: “No, listen we’re very humbled to be back. We hope to be back for the season 2023 for a bigger and better season, somehow they manage to do it every year.”

Nadiya also claimed that she feels privileged to be part of an ‘incredible’ show. She added: “It’s amazing to be part of such an incredible show.”

