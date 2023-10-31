Katya Jones accused of having ‘no shame’ as ‘awkward’ affair backlash resurfaces

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 star Katya Jones left fans “cringing” as backlash to her scandalous affair has resurfaced.

The pro dancer was embroiled in a cheating scandal with contestant Seann Walsh in 2018. At the time, Katya was married to fellow pro to Neil Jones. Meanwhile, Seann was in a long-term relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries.

However, five years after her shock affair, and fans have called out Katya after she revealed the “story” behind her upcoming, and rather passionate, dance routine.

Nigel and Katya appeared on It Takes Two last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023: Katya and Nigel’s next dance

Katya and her partner Nigel Harman appeared on Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two on Monday (October 30). The pair were fresh from their Halloween week cha cha cha.

On It Takes Two, Nigel and Katya revealed that this weekend, they’ll be dancing to Nothing Breaks Like a Heart by Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson. But it was the “story” behind their routine that’s got plenty of fans talking.

Nigel and Katya on story behind next Strictly 2023 dance

Speaking about their next Strictly routine, they described it as all about “power, drive, and drama”. Nigel then quipped: “We’ve got a really good story,” before turning to Katya to get her to tell it.

Bursting into nervous laughter, Katya urged Nigel to explain it instead – and we can see why she was a tad shy to do it herself.

The EastEnders actor explained: “We are a couple who are in love with each other, in a long-term relationship, but one of them has strayed from home and so they’re arguing and fighting about it, and nothing breaks like a heart, so there’s real drama in the routine.”

Katya then chimed in and added: “It’s not really fighting, they really love each other. They still love each other, but the damage is done.” Nigel then asked: “It’s about, can they recover when somebody has had an affair?”

Seann and Katya shared a steamy kiss when they were partnered together (Credit: YouTube)

Fans brand Strictly star Katya as ‘cringe’

Fans were quick to react to the moment on It Takes Two. Rushing over to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person mused sarcastically: “The story for Nigel and Katya’s tango isn’t too on the nose at all.” Another viewer replied: “I was cringing,” while the original poster quipped back: “My toes curled.”

Someone else quipped: “The concept of Nigel/Katya’s Tango is awkward, the affair thing considering how Katya and Neil’s marriage broke up. Katya really isn’t doing this self awareness thing well, sailing too close to the wind on this one.”

Echoing their thoughts, a fourth viewer proclaimed: “Maybe no shame or disconnected from the past somehow. But likely just for publicity.” A fifth said: “Really, a straying from home theme, with Katya!!”

Katya’s kiss with Seann Walsh

Comedian Seann Walsh and his pro partner Katya were photographed snogging in the street in London during the 2018 series.

Seann was seeing girlfriend of five years Rebecca Humphries at the time, and Katya was married to pro Neil Jones. Rebecca dumped Seann following coverage of what he described as a “one-off mistake”.

Meanwhile, Neil forgave his wife, but they ultimately confirmed their split 10 months later.

