Final two Strictly couples ‘revealed’ amid prediction they’ll go ‘head to head due to intense chemistry’

Two Strictly Come Dancing 2023 couples will go “head to head” in the final as predictions have already been made by an expert…

On behalf of Betfair Slots, body language expert Darren Stanton has predicted that two clear couples will battle it out to be the Strictly winner 2023.

One couple has been called the “perfect match” who are “connected emotionally and physically” while the other have been said to have immense “trust”.

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice are said to have impressive chemistry which could see them win (Credit: YouTube)

Who will make the Strictly 2023 final two?

Darren’s top picks are Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice, and Nigel Harman and Katya Jones.

After analysing how compatible the Strictly couples are he has placed Amanda as his number one pick. However it apparently won’t be an easy win with Nigel hot on her heels.

He said: “The strongest couple compatibility and chemistry wise is Amanda and Giovanni. They have such a pure chemistry between them and it feels unbreakable. When we see them dance together, it’s as though they know each other inside out and it comes across as completely natural.”

They have formed such a close bond and it’s only going to grow more

Referred to as the “perfect match” he added: “They hit the ground running from day one. I’ve never seen a lack of confidence from them when they’ve been dancing together, which is so rare early on in the competition.

“They’re always seen supporting each other, even when they’re speaking with the judges or Claudia [Winkleman], they’re smiling with each other or leaning on each other.”

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones are tipped to come in a close second (Credit: YouTube)

Nigel and Katya

He believes Nigel has a great dedication to the show. Also with a background in musical theatre he may still come out on top.

Darren said: “Nigel and Katya will be strong contenders to win the competition along with Amanda and Giovanni. It could be one of the two. Those two couples will come head to head in the end.

“Their intensity levels as well as trust in one another go through the roof every time they perform. Unless something goes seriously wrong in the coming weeks, there is no doubt that Nigel will be up against Amanda in the final.”

Darren continued: “Nigel always has fantastic eye contact with Katya, and he seems to really immerse himself in every routine. He dances with such ease, and Katya has brought a great side out of him. He’s really let himself go and it’s paid off every week. It comes down to his willingness to learn and hunger to win. It also shows how much trust he is putting in Katya, who he didn’t know before the competition – and that takes a lot from someone.”

Other standings

Despite Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin‘s weekly reign towards the top of the leader board, they won’t make the final three – according to Darron.

“Layton and Nikita are who I predict to come fourth in the competition. We’ve seen Layton develop in his levels of maturity and confidence when putting his trust in Nikita,” the specialist said.

Completing his final four are Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima. He said they “are connected emotionally and physically” and are a “great team” on the dance floor.

Strictly continues this Saturday (October 21) from 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

