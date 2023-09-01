Strictly fans pick their early favourite after first look at the celebs’ dancing skills

As the countdown to the new series continues, Strictly Come Dancing has released a first clip of this year’s celebs showing off their dance moves – and it looks like fans already have a favourite ahead of the first ep of 2023.

“Look who’s warming up for a brand-new series of #Strictly,” the official BBC Strictly Instagram captioned the amusing video, which shows Les Dennis demonstrating his signature “shuffle”, newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy harking back to his “90s indie” days and even a cheeky “twerk” from Angela Scanlon.

There was also a debate between EastEnders’ Bobby Brazier and Corrie’s Ellie Leach over whether their chosen dance move was called “the worm” or “the caterpillar”.

The incoming Strictly stars have some interesting moves (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans pick their favourite

In this battle of the soaps, Bobby seemed to come out on top, emerging as an early fan favourite.

“Rooting for Bobby Brazier,” one person commented, while another agreed that he is “defo one to watch!”

‘The worm’ or ‘the caterpillar’? (Credit: BBC)

By the sounds of things, actor Adam Thomas, whose go-to move was the robot, has also earned himself some loyal voters already.

“Adam’s already won this he’s the nation’s sweetheart,” one person commented, adding the hashtag “#teamadam”.

“I cant wait, I think Adam will do well,” somebody else agreed.

But without doubt the most popular celebrity so far appears to be Angela Rippon. Despite some complaints early on about her previous dance experience, the comments section was full of nothing but support for Strictly’s eldest ever contestant, following a sneak peek of her performing a Charleston.

“Angela for the glitterball,” one person commented, followed by four “10” emojis.

A second agreed: “As a lifelong fan of Come dancing, Angela has to be a favourite.”

A third person similarly gushed: “Love everybody, support everyone, but definitely love Angela. Showing up, representing, and defying negative age stereotypes.”

Someone else was also sold: “I’m team Angela all the way! Goddess!!!!”

