Layton Williams / Zara McDermot / Bobby Brazier / Angela Rippon
Strictly shares first look at celebs ahead of launch as fans gush: ‘This is going to be a good season’

We can't wait!!

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Strictly 2023 has shared a first look at the celebrities taking part in the show, just a few weeks before the show hits screens once more.

Fans were loving the teaser released today, with many expressing their excitement for the new series.

First look at Strictly 2023 released

Earlier today, the official Strictly Instagram account shared an exciting video with its 1.1 million followers.

In the brief video, the celebrities taking part in this year’s competition can be seen showing off a few dance moves.

“When I dance, I look like one of those inflatable mascots outside of a car dealership,” Zara McDermott says, before giving a pretty accurate impression of said mascot.

Angela Rippon gives fans a glimpse at her Charleston whilst Amanda Abbington whacks out some sort of break dance move. Angela Scanlon gives twerking a good go too.

“Look who’s warming up for a brand new series of #Strictly. We’re back in the Ballroom this Autumn!” the caption of the video reads.

Zara McDermott smiling
Zara is amongst the celebs showing off their moves (Credit: BBC)

Fans gush over new Strictly 2023 teaser

Fans and celebrities alike couldn’t contain their excitement in the comment section of the hilarious new teaser.

“Bring it on! Best thing about Autumn!!” one fan commented. “Oh so excited!” another gushed.

“So funny… I’m totally already invested,” a third wrote. “I am SO excited for this!” another then said. “This is gonna be a good season,” a fifth then commented.

Some of the Strictly stars were loving the teaser video too. “Hahah I’m obsessed love it!!!!” reigning champion Jowita Przystal commented.

“All moves we can chuck in the choreography somewhere!!!” Dianne Buswell then wrote.

“Can’t wait!” former Strictly star AJ Odudu then gushed.

Amy Dowden
Could Amy make a surprise appearance? (Credit: BBC)

Amy Dowden to return to Strictly amid cancer battle?

In other Strictly-related news, pro dancer Amy Dowden is hoping to make a return to the show amid her ongoing cancer battle.

Amy is currently undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with breast cancer back in May.

Speaking to HELLO magazine recently, the 33-year-old said: “I’ve been on the phone to the Strictly team today. They said they’re getting me some fabulous wigs ready [for any appearances].

Amy’s update comes not long after she was rushed into hospital with sepsis.

“I didn’t want to go into hospital; at the time I didn’t realise how ill I was,” Amy said.

“I knew it was a Saturday night, so A+E would probably be crowded, and it was dangerous being around people as it’s more likely you’ll pick up an infection. On chemo, you don’t have your white blood cells to fight infection,” she then said.

Amy was then treated in intensive care and started to improve shortly afterward.

Read more: The ‘whopping net worths’ of Strictly 2023 pros ahead of launch

Strictly 2023 will launch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer soon. 

Hamza Yassin & Jowita Przystał Salsa to Ecuador by Sash! ft Rodriguez ✨ BBC Strictly 2022

