Strictly Come Dancing logo
TV

Favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2023 revealed

Can you see this happening?

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

The dances for week two of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 have just been on the box… and now the competition is on!

After the celebrity contestants’ gentle introduction to the Strictly dance floor last weekend, the judges’ scores – and even more importantly – viewers’ votes are in play.

Meanwhile, the people who price up the Strictly odds over at BetVictor also have an opinion on how the contenders may fare.

And going by how they’ve priced up their odds, it seems a four celebs seem to be in particular danger of leaving.

Nikita Kanda smiles
Could Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez be the first couple out of Strictly 2023? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Who is the favourite to leave Strictly 2023 first this weekend?

According to BetVictorBBC Asian Network host Nikita Kanda is rated most likely to be the first celeb eliminated.

Partnered by Gorka Marquez, Nikita is given odds of 11/8 to go.

That’s despite Les Dennis and Nancy Xu coming below them in the scoreboard last week. Nikita and Gorka received 18 points for their waltz to Run to You by Whitney Houston.

Furthermore, head judge Shirley Ballas told Nikita: “You are showing great potential.”

Les Dennis larks about with Nancy Xu
Les Dennis could be in trouble (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Les, meanwhile, is second fave to depart, with odds of 9/4.

And Zara McDermott, and Jody Cundy, are both priced as joint third likely to be booted out, at 7/1. Zara and her partner Graziano di Prima were third bottom of the table in week on with 19 points. Jody and last year’s winning pro Jowita Przystał scored 21 for their quickstep, and were fifth bottom out of the 15 couples participating.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 week two betting odds

Meanwhile, who is looking likely to win the Glitterball? According to the bookies, Bobby Brazier is the favourite with odds of 11/5.

Following behind is Nigel Harman at 7/2 and in third place is Angela Scanlon with odds placed at 11/2. Ellie Leach  (7/1), Annabel Croft (9/1) and Layton Williams (12/1) all follow behind.

But who will leave on Sunday night?

Jody Cundy receives his score
Will Jody Cundy make it to week three? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Read more: Strictly fan theory: The 2023 finalists ‘revealed’ already

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 week two results show is on BBC One Sunday October 1, at 7.15pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two at 6.30pm.

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Robert Leigh
Freelance Writer
Robert Leigh is a freelance entertainment and showbiz writer for Entertainment Daily with 20 years of experience working for nationals titles and magazines in the UK.

Related Topics

Gorka Marquez Graziano Di Prima Jody Cundy Jowita Przystal Les Dennis Nancy Xu Nikita Kanda Strictly Come Dancing Zara McDermott

Trending Articles

Kai Widdrington and Angela Rippon comp image alongside Angela Scanlon
Strictly fans at war over the Angelas: ‘How on earth did that happen?’
Jonnie Irwin on Good Morning Britain
Fans congratulate Jonnie Irwin as he shares milestone with his wife
Holly Willoughby cries on live television after seeing a scary doll
TV bosses hit by more scandal after reports claim Holly Willoughby was ‘told not to wear a bra’ on television
Danielle Harold and Jamie Borthwick on the red carpet
EastEnders star Danielle Harold responds to rumours of romance with Jamie Borthwick
Amanda Abbington smile
Who is Strictly Come Dancing 2023 star Amanda Abbington? Is she married and what’s her net worth?
Stacey Solomon smiling on This Morning
Stacey Solomon on real reason she doesn’t speak about her older kids’ dads