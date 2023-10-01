Favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2023 revealed

The dances for week two of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 have just been on the box… and now the competition is on!

After the celebrity contestants’ gentle introduction to the Strictly dance floor last weekend, the judges’ scores – and even more importantly – viewers’ votes are in play.

Meanwhile, the people who price up the Strictly odds over at BetVictor also have an opinion on how the contenders may fare.

And going by how they’ve priced up their odds, it seems a four celebs seem to be in particular danger of leaving.

Could Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez be the first couple out of Strictly 2023? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Who is the favourite to leave Strictly 2023 first this weekend?

According to BetVictor, BBC Asian Network host Nikita Kanda is rated most likely to be the first celeb eliminated.

Partnered by Gorka Marquez, Nikita is given odds of 11/8 to go.

That’s despite Les Dennis and Nancy Xu coming below them in the scoreboard last week. Nikita and Gorka received 18 points for their waltz to Run to You by Whitney Houston.

Furthermore, head judge Shirley Ballas told Nikita: “You are showing great potential.”

Les Dennis could be in trouble (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Les, meanwhile, is second fave to depart, with odds of 9/4.

And Zara McDermott, and Jody Cundy, are both priced as joint third likely to be booted out, at 7/1. Zara and her partner Graziano di Prima were third bottom of the table in week on with 19 points. Jody and last year’s winning pro Jowita Przystał scored 21 for their quickstep, and were fifth bottom out of the 15 couples participating.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 week two betting odds

Meanwhile, who is looking likely to win the Glitterball? According to the bookies, Bobby Brazier is the favourite with odds of 11/5.

Following behind is Nigel Harman at 7/2 and in third place is Angela Scanlon with odds placed at 11/2. Ellie Leach (7/1), Annabel Croft (9/1) and Layton Williams (12/1) all follow behind.

But who will leave on Sunday night?

Will Jody Cundy make it to week three? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 week two results show is on BBC One Sunday October 1, at 7.15pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two at 6.30pm.

