‘Sensitive’ Amanda Abbington reduced to ‘tears’ in pairing with Giovanni Pernice?

An astrology expert has weighed in on the pairing of Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice in the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Looking at their star signs, the expert has suggested that there may be tears and upset for the pair, particularly where “sensitive” Pisces Amanda is concerned.

Viewers watched at the weekend as the pair were coupled up. But how will the duo fare together as training gets well and truly underway?

Amanda will be appearing on this year’s Strictly (Credit: YouTube)

Astrology expert weighs in on Amanda and Giovanni pairing

Expert astrologer Inbaal Honigman has released her predictions for this year’s Strictly line-up. Speaking to Spingenie.com, Inbaal revealed how she thinks Giovanni and Amanda might fare.

According to Inbaal, the pair’s polarity could lead to an interesting dynamic. Amanda is a Pisces, while Giovanni is a Virgo.

“Polarity in astrology is a very interesting concept, where two perfectly opposite signs can be a fabulous match as they complete each other,” Inbaal said.

“Pisces and Virgo are polar opposites – Amanda will be romantic, emotional and creative, whereas Giovanni will be specific, mature and strict,” she continued.

“With a bit of humour, they could gel well together, but expect some tears from the sensitive Pisces,” she explained.

Amanda Abbington is best known for playing Mary Watson in Sherlock (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Strictly star Amanda Abbington?

Amanda Abbington was the first celebrity to join this year’s Strictly line-up. BBC bosses announced on Saturday (September 16) that they have paired her with dancer Giovanni Pernice.

The 49-year-old actor is best known for her roles as Josie Mardle in Mr Selfridge, and Mary Morstan in Sherlock. She has been in a relationship with former stuntman fiancé Jonathan Goodwin since 2021. She has two children with her ex, Martin Freeman.

Speaking on her Strictly debut, Amanda said: “I’m thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I’m actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things!

“Plus, I get to learn to dance which I am incredibly excited about. I’m really looking forward to the training too, I’m quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can’t wait to start!”

Read more: Strictly curse strikes early as stand-out favourite Bobby Brazier ’splits from girlfriend’: ‘It’s over for good’

The first live show in the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 series airs next Saturday, September 23, on BBC One at 6.15pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!