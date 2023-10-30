Adam Thomas breaks silence on Zara McDermott’s exit as he makes plea to Strictly fans

Adam Thomas has issued a plea to fans following Zara McDermott’s exit from Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

The Love Island star and professional partner Graziano Di Prima became the latest couple to get the boot from the glitzy BBC One show. Zara found herself in the dance-off for the third time against Adam and his partner Luba Mushtuk.

And now, fellow co-star Adam has spoken out about Zara’s exit – whilst also making a plea to his loyal legion of fans.

Adam has gushed over his pal Zara (Credit: BBC)

Adam Thomas on Zara leaving Strictly 2023

Taking to his Instagram on Sunday (October 29) Adam penned a heartfelt tribute to Zara. Alongside a selfie of the pair he wrote: “Literally the only pic I had with this one… and I got it off Google haha.

“But just wanted to say I know it’s just a dance show and a bit of entertainment for people watching at home… but for us… it becomes so much more!”

Adam then went on to give a special shout-out to his pal and “fighter” Zara. He gushed: “Just wanted to give this girl her flowers tonight!! Week on week she finds herself in the dance-off and comes back fighting every time with a smile on her face! That takes one strong a** woman!”

Strictly 2023 star Adam issues cheeky plea to fans

Adam continued to praise Zara, before making a cheeky plea to fans. The Emmerdale star said: “For someone who has never danced before and goes out, every night and gives it everything!!!”

He added: “I just love to see it… I love a fighter and an underdog who just gives it 110% no matter what!! And you did that @zara_mcdermott. Was a big fan of you before the show and even a bigger fan after!

“You should be so proud. Love ya x.”

“Ps. Please vote for me,” he quipped, along with a laughing face emoji.

Zara was booted from the show (Credit: BBC)

Zara reacts to boot from show

After being told she was eliminated from the competition, Tess Daly asked her about her time on the show. Zara said: “I have had the time of my life. Just to be here is incredible.

“Thank you to the judges and my amazing partner obviously. My fellow contestants are just incredible. It has been the most amazing experience. I can’t believe it’s over but I am going to be here in spirit every week supporting them.”

