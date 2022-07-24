Strictly 2022 rumoured line-up: Gordon Ramsay, Kym Marsh and Adam Thomas

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing is set to begin in September 2022 but who’s in the lineup?

Fans cannot wait to discover the identities of the celebrities taking part.

Kym Marsh is in talks to join the Strictly 2022 line-up (Credit: SPLASH)

After EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis romped to victory last year, who will be in the running this year?

Bosses have been reportedly desperate to sign former Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh.

The Michelle Connor actress has reportedly been on the wanted list for the BBC dancing show for years – and it’s alleged she is now in talks to sign up.

As well as Kym, it’s claimed bosses also want England football legend Tony Adams.

An insider told The Sun: “This is shaping up to be a fantastic year for Strictly. They are thrilled to have brought a footballing legend of Tony’s stature to the table.

“And they are pulling out all the stops to sign Kym as well. She has been a target for them for years, and while it is not a done deal, they are very hopeful. She has her offer and is considering her options.”

Who is in Strictly 2022?

It was also recently reported that Liverpool goalie legend Bruce Grobbelaar is in talks for the show.

A source told The Sun: “Bosses are determined to get Grobbelaar to sign on the dotted line. Even getting him to agree to a meeting was a mission but so far he’s dragging his heels.

“He’s made it clear the only way he will sign up is if they agree a big-money package. Producers are willing to splash out to get him but have a limit as to how much they can spend.”

Meanwhile Adam Thomas appeared to confirm he had signed up for the show.

Emmerdale legend confirms Strictly appearance?

The former Emmerdale actor appears to hoping to win the Glitter Ball like former co-star Kelvin Fletcher.

Allegedly confirming he’s signed up, Adam said that he wants to “experience the curse”.

He told Mailonline: “Bring it all on, I love a bit of glitz and glam. I was going to say something then, but it might get blown out of context… I just want to experience the Strictly curse!

“I’m not the best dancer in the world, I wish.

“Though once I’ve had a drink, I do believe I’m the best dancer in the world. Sober it is a completely different story.”

Adam continued: “I’ve have never won anything in my life so it would be nice but I’m not necessarily competitive. I try to do my best in anything I sign up to, but it’s about the journey and experience you go through.”

However, the bookies’ favourite at the moment to sign up is Gordon Ramsay at 11/8.

