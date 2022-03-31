Strictly 2022 professionals line-up unveiled as fans share fears for Anton Du Beke

The Strictly 2022 professionals line-up has been announced today (March 31).

The news was unveiled on Twitter and Instagram, but the announcement did leave one question on everyone’s lips.

And it just happened to be about our all-time favourite Strictly Come Dancing pro Anton Du Beke.

The Strictly 2022 professionals line-up has been announced and Anton Du Beke isn’t on it (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly 2022 professionals: Who’s in the line-up?

Amy Dowden, Gorka Marquez, Graziana Di Prima, Giovanni Pernice and Johannes Radebe all return.

Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova and Karen Hauer are back too.

Newcomers Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard and Jowita Przystał make a comeback too.

Dianne Buswell, Kai Widdrington, Neil Jones and Nancy Xu complete the line-up.

Which begs the question, where the hell is Anton Du Beke?

And, of course, that’s the question all Strictly fans were asking on social media this morning.

What did Strictly fans say about Anton?

Well…

They’re wondering if he’ll be the next dancer to quit the show following Aljaz Skorjanec, Janette Manrara and Oti Mabuse.

Or if perhaps he will be returning to his seat on the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel.

Either way, they’re desperate to be put out of their “misery” by the BBC.

“Is Anton a judge this year? Pleeaasee put us out of our misery,” said one.

“Ooooooo … No Anton! Does that mean he’s judging again? Whoop!” said another.

“No Anton? Is he leaving or judging?” said a third.

“Where’s Anton?” another asked.

“So is Anton still going to be a judge? I hope so!” said another.

“No Anton? I really hope he’s still on the judging panel as he’s been brilliant and I haven’t missed Bruno at all,” another concluded.

So what will Anton’s role on the next series be?

We’d actually quite like the BBC to put us out of our misery, too!

As soon as we know, you’ll know!

In the meantime, keeeeep dancing!

