Strictly 2022: Piers Morgan and Lorraine Kelly tipped for line-up

Strictly 2022 could feature Piers Morgan and Lorraine Kelly in the line-up, according to the bookies.

Three months on since the 2021 champs were crowned, speculation about who might star in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing is already underway.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice walked away with the Glitterball trophy at the end of last year’s BBC One competition.

However, reports claim two telly hosts known for their ITV work might be in contention in 2022.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Who could be in the line-up?

Ex GMB presenter Piers and ITV presenter Lorraine are tipped to be among those stepping onto the dance floor.

That’s according to the Evening Chronicle, who have received odds on likely contestants from William Hill.

The report also claims Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall might also be a possible contender for the series.

And football referee Mike Dean has also been linked with a spot on Strictly for 2022, too.

What are the odds?

Mike, 53, is actually considered the hottest tip of the four names listed. He is priced at 4/1 to take part. However, Mike is also fancied to appear on I’m A Celebrity… although we’re not convinced he’d be able to manage both shows at the same time.

A William Hill spokesperson said: “Mike Dean has been a mainstay of the Premier League for over two decades but after he announced he was hanging up his whistle for good, we think he’ll be inundated with offers in other fields of work.

“The word is he used to do a bit of ballroom dancing and so looks tailor made for an appearance on Strictly Come Dancing at 4/1. He also looks a solid contender to head Down Under for a stint on I’m A Celeb at 8/1.”

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Jade is listed at 12/1 to get involved in the BBC ballroom series.

Lorraine also has low odds, at 6/1, to be a participant.

And Piers, who departed his ITV job after flouncing out of the GMB studio a year ago, is given the longest odds, at 20/1.

Other names bandied around for the 2022 series of Strictly include Scarlett Moffatt, fellow former Goggleboxer Tom Malone Jr and Louis Theroux.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 begins on BBC One later this year.

