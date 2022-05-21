Strictly 2022 is a matter of months away but it appears Gorka Marquez has already made his mind up about his future with the BBC dance franchise.

His fiancée Gemma Atkinson appeared on Garraway’s Good Stuff earlier today (May 21) and delivered a bit of a blow to fans.

She admitted things have been “tough” with Gorka’s schedule with the BBC show’s associated tours.

And, as a result, things look set to change after the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Gemma Atkinson has lifted the lid on Gorka’s future after Strictly 2022 (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly 2022: Gorka’s future revealed

Gemma revealed that it has been “tough” with Gorka being away on tour so much.

And, as a result, she said he “doesn’t want to” do it next time around.

He has been confirmed as part of the professional line-up for Strictly 2022.

However, it looks as if he might not take part in the live tour or potentially the professionals tour – both of which take place after the show.

We take Mia to see the show, we say she’s part of the Strictly gang.

Gemma said: “It’s tough. He knows next year what he wants to do.

“He doesn’t want to do every single tour back to back, but this year he did it and I said: ‘You have to do it because for the last two years you haven’t been on tour.'”

Gemma added: “He loves dancing and he loves being with the live audience.”

Mia’s favourite Strictly dancer revealed

The actress also spoke about how she and daughter Mia, who is nearly three, cope when Gorka is away.

“We take Mia to see the show, we say she’s part of the Strictly gang.

“They all love her and she loves Dianne [Buswell]. She thinks she’s Ariel from the Little Mermaid with her red hair.”

Making sure Gorka isn’t ‘forgotten’

Kate then asked how Gemma makes sure Gorka isn’t “forgotten” when he’s away.

“Well we have a little memory of him, a cardboard cutout,” she said.

“He was doing his first tour a couple of years ago before the lockdown and someone sent that into the radio.

“I mentioned on air that he was going away for three weeks and that came in the post. I thought well it can’t go to waste, I’ll bring it home,” she laughed.

