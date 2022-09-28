Strictly 2022 star Fleur East has revealed she’s been helping professional dance partner Vito Coppola overcome his hygiene issue.

The two are partnered up on this year’s BBC series and came near the top of the leaderboard on Saturday night.

Fleur has been helping Strictly pro Vito overcome a hygiene issue (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2022 star Fleur helps Vito with ‘hygiene issue’

During this morning’s Hits Radio Breakfast show (Wednesday September 28) host Fleur spilled the tea on all things Strictly Come Dancing.

The X Factor finalist opened up about rehearsing for the show, admitting it’s becoming “overwhelming” already.

She said: “Every day is merging into one day – I’ve got no concept of time or place and I just feel like I’m dancing all the time,” she explained.

“My brain gets tired because you’re having to process all these steps and techniques. As for my body, my neck is aching so much from being stuck out to the side and it just feels really unnatural.

“Every move about this dance is unnatural!” The I’m A Celebrity star exclaimed.

Fleur’s gift to Strictly pro Vito

Fleur also revealed it was her dance partner Vito’s 30th birthday earlier this week.

And Vito, who is a brand-new professional dancer for this year’s BBC series, is still trying to figure things out in his new apartment, according to Fleur.

So as a birthday gift, she splashed out on something “bougie” for him — which coincidentally solved his “hygiene issue”.

Fleur has been in non-stop rehearsals for this Saturday’s show (Credit: BBC)

New Strictly 2022 pro Vito’s hygiene issue

She revealed: “So he’s been washing his clothes every day and coming to rehearsal and saying ‘they smell really bad’.

“So for his 30th birthday yesterday, I bought him some really bougie [middle class] washing detergent.

“I know it’s very practical but all he’s doing all day is dancing and sweating. So what better gift than washing detergent and fabric conditioner?”

Fleur then went on to admit she knows it’s “a bit boring” and “a kind of mother thing to do”.

Fleur says training already ‘overwhelming’ (Credit: BBC)

Training is even more ‘overwhelming’ than people think, says Fleur

Elsewhere in the chat, Fleur opened up about what a week in the life of a Strictly contestant is really like.

She said: “When you watch it at home you think everyone’s got a week to learn the dance but you’ve actually only got a couple of days.

“You come in on Monday, learn it all, then Tuesday you have to clean it up and send a tape to the production team so they can see your routine and they know what’s happening for filming.

“So by Tuesday you have to have it done. On Wednesday and Thursday you’re doing rehearsals but press as well so you don’t really have time to to learn it. At that point you’re just polishing it so you really only have two full days in the week.”

