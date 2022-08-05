Strictly 2022 fans all make the same prediction about who’ll be first out

The Strictly 2022 contestants have been announced over the last few days.

However, fans seem to think they know who’ll be the first to go already.

Celebrities such as ex-Hollyoaks actor Will Mellor, ex-Corrie star Kym Marsh and radio presenter Richie Anderson were the first to be announced.

Will Mellor shows off his dance moves after being the first contestant announced (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kaye Adams on Strictly 2022

It was announced live on Loose Women today (August 5) that television presenter Kaye Adams will also get her dancing shoes ready to join the show.

Who do Strictly fans think will be the first to leave?

Fans took to Twitter to discuss who they think will be the first contestant to leave the show.

Kaye is predicted to be the first to leave (Credit: ITV)

Kaye is the fan favourite to leave first after she admitted on Loose Women today that she “can’t dance”.

She also expressed that she was “absolutely terrified”.

Quoting the announcement tweet by the BBC Press Office’s official Twitter, Kaye said: “Pray for my two left feet!!”

One fan on Twitter said: “Congratulations to Kaye, at least we know who will be first out this year #LooseWomen.”

exclusive first look at Kaye Adams on the dancefloor #LooseWomen pic.twitter.com/ALdF8XLjBx — Jay Baker (@JayHBaker94) August 5, 2022

Another chimed in: “Oh no. She won’t last long.”

One simply wrote: “First out lol.”

However, some fans of the show were very supportive of 59-year-old Kaye.

One fan expressed her support by saying, “Kaye is the same age as me! Doing it for the older lady! Good luck, Kaye!”

Another agreed by saying: “Another good signing this series is starting to look good.”

One Scottish fan praised Kaye, declaring, “Oh ya beauty Kaye. #gieitlaldy.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One this autumn.

