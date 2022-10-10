Strictly 2022 couldn’t get enough of Nikita Kuzmin and Carlos Gu’s “sensual” performance over the weekend.

On Sunday night’s Strictly (October 9), Adam Lambert took to the stage to perform a rendition of the song Mad About The Boy.

To accompany the performance, Nikita and Carlos did a same-sex dance together.

As a result, numerous viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the special performance.

BBC fans gushed about the “sensual” dance, and others labelled the same-sex performance as “stunning” and “erotic”.

Strictly 2022: Viewers gush over Carlos and Nikita

One viewer penned: “I didn’t know I needed it…but Nikita and Carlos just served #Strictly.”

“I think Adam, Carlos and Nikita have collectively broken the internet #Strictly,” tweeted a second fan.

A third Strictly viewer commented: “Adam Lambert’s performance and Nikita’s and Carlos’s dance [two fire emojis] absolutely stunning all-round #Strictly.”

“I loved Carlos but Nikita was another level in the dance. That was one of the most erotic dances on #Strictly and for it to be same-sex was amazing,” gushed a fourth fan.

A fifth urged the BBC to pair the dancers up every week, saying: “Hell yeah can we have Carlos and Nikita dancing together every week?!?! #Strictly.”

While another added: “This IS one of the best TV moments ever, I am in awe. Nikita and Carlos danced amazing such a powerful TV moment.

“This dance was absolutely glorious. They were a perfect partnership and the interpretation of the song was superb. The singer gave an excellent rendition that worked so well for this. Altogether what I watch the show for.”

Strictly 2022: Shock elimination disappoints fans

Meanwhile, fans were left disappointed at the end of Sunday night’s show.

The shock elimination of Giovanni Pernice and Richie Anderson left many racing to social media to share their outrage.

One declared: “I am so cross with this result. Not watching any more.”

Another commented: “I’m extremely disappointed that Giovanni and Richie have been eliminated. Just like last year when we saw a softer side to Giovanni, this year we were seeing a less serious more fun side.”

Richie’s ‘magical’ experience

Opening up about his feelings regarding being voted off, Richie insisted that his experience had been “magical”.

He told viewers: “Do you know what as a Strictly fan I always thought it was a magical thing to be a part of.

“Being here it really is and it’s not just the people that you see on camera, the judges, and you and Claud and the amazing people that I’ve got to meet on this show. The people behind the scenes in hair, makeup, costume, Tasha our runner, Stef, Jas, everybody.

Richie also went on to gush over his partner, Giovanni.

“I also want to thank this guy [Giovanni] as well, he’s been so amazing, and I feel so lucky that I’ve got to dance with you every day. Not only are you a fantastic dancer but you are also a fantastic guy on top of that.

“I want to thank all my family and friends and my other half Dean who is in the audience,” he added. “I love you so much.”

