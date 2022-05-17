The Strictly 2022 rumour mill has gone into overdrive at the news ex-Emmerdale star Adam Thomas is to become the first star to sign up for this year’s series.

The BBC dance show is set to start this autumn, and it’s claimed Adam is already “practising his dance moves”.

Except it seems no one told the former soap star that…

Adam has broken his silence about reports he’s taking part in Strictly 2022 (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly 2022: Is Adam Thomas signing up?

Well, a source who spoke to The Sun appears to think so!

The actor, who played Adam Barton in the ITV soap, came third on 2016’s I’m A Celebrity.

After leaving Emmerdale in 2018, he went on to host I’m A Celebrity spin-off show Extra Camp.

He’s recently confirmed that he’ll be reprising his role in Waterloo Road, too, when it returns to our screens.

And now it seems that he’s about to take on another reality show.

The source said: “Adam has got what it takes to win and is already practising his moves. And he’s got a big female fanbase.”

“This has been a little while in the making but it’s happening this year.”

Adam Thomas sure looks good surrounded by glitter and sequins! (Credit: Splash News)

‘As much as I’d love this to be true…’

Adam himself took to social media this morning to shut down the claims.

Well… it’s either that or he’s holding his cards very close to his chest until the official BBC announcement!

Posting a screenshot of the headline, Adam broke his silence.

He said: “As much as I’d love this to be true… unfortunately it’s not, haha!”

However, it has also been claimed that Strictly bosses also want to sign Adam’s brother Ryan.

As anyone who knows the Thomas brothers will be aware, the boys are super competitive – and we reckon a little sibling rivalry would go down a storm on the show!

Who else is in talks to join Strictly 2022?

A number of other stars are also said to be in talks to appear.

Fresh from her marriage split, it’s claimed Helen Skelton could be in line for a waltz around the Strictly 2022 dance floor.

She did the Christmas special in 2012, and 10 years on, bosses reportedly want her for a full series.

“Helen has been on the Strictly wishlist since she did the Christmas special but the timing has never been quite right for her to sign up.

“There was also the suggestion that Richie [her estranged husband] wasn’t sure about her taking part. But this year, the bosses feel the situation might be different.”

Elsewhere, This Morning chef Gino D’Acampo is also on the BBC wishlist.

“They view Gino as someone who has universal appeal, who is up for a laugh and more than capable of keeping audiences entertained,” said a source.

