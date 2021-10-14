The Strictly 2021 bad news just keeps on coming, with pro dancer Oti Mabuse out of the competition this week due to an injury for her partner Ugo Monye.

Ugo and Oti impressed last week with their brilliant couple’s choice routine.

However, they’ll be missing from the ballroom this coming weekend.

Strictly star Ugo Monye has broken the news that he won’t be dancing this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2021: Why will Ugo miss this weekend’s show?

Posting on Twitter earlier today (October 14), Ugo announced the news.

He shared a picture of himself and Oti dancing last weekend alongside the post.

It read: “Unfortunately I’m not going to be able to dance this weekend on the show.

“I have a history of back problems which has always been managed under the guidance of medical professionals.

“Unfortunately this has been causing me some unwanted problems this week!”

So will he be dancing next weekend?

It seems a bit up in the air and dependant on how he’s doing, but Ugo certainly hopes so.

He continued: “I have been advised by medical professionals and with huge support from Strictly to get some treatment and rest to ensure that I can get myself back to full capacity and fighting fit for next week.”

Ugo then paid tribute to partner Oti, who lifted the Glitter Ball Trophy last year.

He said: “Gutted Oti and I won’t be dancing this weekend.

“But wishing all the other contestants the best of luck and will be cheering them on from home!”

He and Oti hope to be back next week (Credit: BBC)

Another one bites the dust for Strictly this week

Robert Webb also left the show this week – but he has exited for good.

He too pulled out over ill health having started experiencing problems relating to his open heart surgery that took place two years go.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday (October 16) on BBC One at 7pm.

