Strictly announces 2020 professional dancers line-up

Gorka Marquez, Anton Du Beke and Oti Mabuse will all return for the next series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The show favourites are among the line-up of professionals who will be hitting the dance floor later this year, with producers also confirming AJ Pritchard, Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell and Giovanni Pernice will be back.

Meanwhile, Graziano Di Prima, Janette Manrara, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, and Neil Jones will also return.

Put your hands together for our incredible world class pro-dancers making a return to #Strictly! 👏https://t.co/UwbzuGQLrf pic.twitter.com/9qXTzxClq6 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) March 12, 2020

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones credits Kevin Clifton for job after he quits the show

However, it has not yet been confirmed which dancers will have celebrity partners and who will be part of the ensemble.

BBC bosses are delighted to have the dancers - including reigning champion Oti, who lifted the 2019 trophy with Kelvin Fletcher - back on board.

It's wonderful to welcome back so many talented individuals within this year's line-up of Strictly professional dancers.

Sarah James, Executive Producer, BBC Studios, said: "It's wonderful to welcome back so many talented individuals within this year's line-up of Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers.

"They are each at the top of their game and as a cast are simply incredible. We can't wait to see what magic they will bring to the ballroom this year.

"'Strictly' 2020 promises to be an unforgettable series, with more exceptional choreography and world-class dancing."

Kelvin and Oti won last year's series (Credit: BBC)

Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment, added: "We are very proud of Strictly Come Dancing and our professional dancers.

"They are undoubtedly in a class of their own and they'll be back in force this autumn to put our class of 2020 through their paces, providing another series of unmissable TV!"

The line-up confirmation comes a few days after show favourite Kevin Clifton announced he wouldn't be back for the 2020 series.

Last year, Gorka and Graziano were not assigned celebrity partners, while Neil, Johannes and Luba all competed for the first time.

Earlier this month, Kevin left fans gutted as he announced he would be leaving the show after seven years.

Read more: Kevin Clifton announces he's leaving Strictly after seven years

In a statement, he said: "To the entire Strictly family. The past seven years have been some of the most wonderful years of my life.

"I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special.

"I want to thank all of the pros for inspiring me every day as well as all my celebrity partners. The whole team behind the scenes have always made the Strictly family what it is and the lovliest show to work for.

"Thank you to anyone who has ever voted for me and my partners. I means the world."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @entertainmentdailyfix and let us know what you think of this story.