Stranger Things’ Robin lands her own spin-off ahead of season 4

Netflix has announced that Stranger Things is expanding – with Maya Hawke’s character Robin getting her own spin-offs.

Viewers only met the character in season three, but already she’s a fan favourite and key member of the ‘Scoops Troop’.

But when she’s not selling ice cream, it seems Robin has been keeping herself busy – and is way ahead of her time by starting a podcast.

Surviving Hawkins is a six-part special series that will see Robin interview her school classmates as they discuss the bizarre goings on around Hawkins High.

The episodes will tie in directly to a book, Rebel Robin, which is also all about her.

Set in October 1983, two years before she meets the main gang, she’s heard talking to someone about the missing Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), and how Hawkins is a ‘Monster’.

The episodes will drop on June 29th.

What happened to Stranger Things’ Robin in season 3?

We meet Robin in season three as Steve’s (Joe Keery) snarky co-worker at sailor-themed ice cream shop, Scoops Ahoy!

Viewers learn she goes to Hawkins High with him, but runs in a different crowd. Steve’s one of the cool kids, while she’s an edgy outsider.

But they nonetheless make a dream team, and alongside Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Erica (Priah Ferguson) she becomes an essential member of the Scoops Troop.

When they discover Russian spies are using Starcourt Mall as a cover, they head off looking for answers.

She later confesses to Steve that she’s gay.

In the final showdown, Robin’s quick-thinking helps the group escape the Mind Flayer, which destroys the mall in the process.

Together with Steve, they start working at a video store.

When is Stranger Things 4 out?

Currently, the team are still filming Stranger Things 4, and as a result there’s no official release date just yet.

But David Harbour (who plays Jim Hopper) said on Jimmy Kimmel the season is expected to wrap in August.

So at the moment, it looks likely we won’t get new episodes until 2022.

Sorry guys – but least the first three seasons are around to still binge watch!

Stranger Things is available on Netflix.

