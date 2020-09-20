Sir David Jason fans have been left infuriated by reports that suggest his BBC sitcom Still Open All Hours has been axed.

According to the Daily Star Sunday, the Sir David Jason comedy has been cancelled after seven years.

The newspaper claims the sitcom has been retired once again after “running its course”.

A sequel to 1970s favourite Open All Hours, also starring Sir David and comedy legend Ronnie Barker, its 80-year-old star is also said to be disappointed by the claim.

Sir David Jason stars as shopkeeper Granville (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sir David is quoted as saying: “It’s a shame. There was an audience who loved it and we enjoyed bringing the madness of the characters to the screen.”

Viewers seemed to agree with the veteran TV star.

One annoyed fan fumed about the scrapping: “A comedy show that relies on inoffensive humour and no swearing compared to the script content of Mrs Brown!

“Another less-than-convincing decision by the faceless ones.”

“I see they have just given Still Open All Hours the bullet. They are losing viewers hand over fist!” seethed another irritated viewer.

And another social media added: “Of all the things to end, they choose this classic?! Bad decision.”

A TV insider is also quoted as saying there will be no return for the sitcom that made a comeback in 2013.

They told the newspaper: “Still Open All Hours has been an integral part of the BBC’s comedy output for a while. But sadly the show won’t be back. It has run its course and it is time to call it a day.”

Still Open All Hours first aired in 2013 (Credit: BBC YouTube)

Did coronavirus kill Still Open All Hours?

Far from coronavirus being to blame, sources have claimed that money may be the biggest concern for the corporation.

They said: “Bosses have to be careful about where they are spending money. Still Open All Hours started out as one of the Corporation’s biggest hits. But in recent years interest in the show has waned, so it doesn’t make sense to keep making it.”

However, other reports suggest another series of the Sir David Jason show could be in the works.

David Jason played Granville in Open All Hours alongside Ronnie Barker (Credit: BBC YouTube)

But could a return be on the cards?

According to Comedy.co.uk, the story about the scrapping is “100% not true” and production was only paused due to COVID.

A BBC spokesperson is quoted as saying: “There is no truth in this and discussions on future episodes are ongoing.

“However, the safety and wellbeing of all those involved in Still Open All Hours is our number one priority, and we have been unable to film this year due to COVID-19.”

That could prove good news for fans.

Upon hearing the news, one wrote: “That’s awesome!”

ED! has approached a representative for BBC Comedy for comment.

