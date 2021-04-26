Steph McGovern has been widely praised by Steph’s Packed Lunch viewers after she underwent a smear test live on air.

The Channel 4 presenter, 38, had the medical test during Monday’s episode of Steph’s Packed Lunch.

The star said she wanted to raise awareness about early detection of cervical cancer and to prove to viewers just how important it is to get checked.

As the test was performed, Steph said: “There are a lot women who struggle with going to their smear test because they think it’s going to be awful and embarrassing, so we decided to show you what actually happens…

Steph McGovern had a smear test live on her show (Credit: Channel 4)

What has Steph McGovern said about smear tests?

“I’ve had my smear tests a number of times and they can be different each time.

“Sometimes you don’t feel anything. Now it feels pretty OK but sometimes they can hurt, or people worry it’s going to hurt. But it’s not for long, even if there is a little bit of pain.”

She added: “It’s not the most comfortable experience in the world. This isn’t hurting, it just feels weird.”

Once the test was complete, Steph reminded viewers that this quick test could end up saving your life.

She explained: “That took 30 seconds or something, it can sometimes take slightly longer, getting into the position because it is hard to stay relaxed… This is embarrassing and it is sometimes uncomfortable and for some women it can be painful but it can save their life.”

Steph said the test took just 30 seconds (Credit: Channel 4)

Dr Naomi Sutton, who performed Steph’s test, said: “The point of the screening test is that it’s picking up changes before they turn into cancer. We can treat the changes before it ends up being something we struggle to treat.”

How did Steph’s Packed Lunch viewers react?

Viewers took in droves to Twitter to praise Steph’s brave move.

One viewer tweeted: “Steph doing a live smear test to raise awareness and dispelling any misinformation and fears around getting cervical screening. I love this show #stephspackedlunch #cervicalscreening.”

Steph hopes to raise awareness around cervical cancer screening (Credit: SplashNews)

In addition, another viewer raved: “How amazing that Steph had a smear test live on TV. What a great thing to do to raise awareness.”

And a third viewer praised: “Big kudos to Steph getting her smear live on tele to raise awareness. #stephspackedlunch.”

A fourth user tweeted: “@PackedLunchC4 Steph having her smear test on live TV, she is so amazing! There is nothing to be scared of and takes a few minutes that can save your life! Well done @StephLunch.”

More information and support on smear tests and cervical cancer can be found at NHS UK’s website here.

