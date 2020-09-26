Steph McGovern’s new show reportedly recorded zero viewers at one point this week but Channel 4 has stood by her, saying it’s “delighted” with the programme.

The former BBC Breakfast presenter left when she landed her own show, which the host relaunched just two weeks ago.

Ratings recording zero viewers at 12.56pm on Tuesday, according to the Mirror, although the show averaged thousands of viewers overall, Channel 4 said.

Steph’s new show recorded zero viewers at one point this week (Credit: Splash News)

Channel 4 stands by Steph McGovern

As reported by the newspaper, Channel 4 said: “On Tuesday, Steph’s Packed Lunch attracted an average audience of 87,000 viewers from 12.30pm – 2.10pm and drew 204,000 at its peak.

“Daytime shows always take time to build their audience.

“Steph has brought a blast of energy to our daytime line-up and we’re delighted with the live shows the team has produced.”

ED! contacted Channel 4 for additional comment.

The show goes head to head with ITV’s Loose Women.

Steph previously hosted a lockdown-format programme called The Steph Show (Credit: Channel 4)

Who else is on the show?

Earlier this month, it was revealed that actress Gemma Atkinson would be joining Steph on the show.

Read more: Win a £250 Amazon Voucher!

The former Hollyoaks and Emmerdale actress joined Vogue Williams and Strictly star Oti Mabuse to complete the line up.

Speaking to Metro previously, Steph said: “I’ve had dreams about everything going wrong. Like what if no guests turn up or what if they start swearing on air. But that’s also why I love it.

“I am an adrenaline junkie. I love live telly and pushing myself. From doing it at home, that was the most stressful broadcasting I’ve ever done in my life. You’re relying solely on technology, and there were so many times where I didn’t even know if I was on telly or not any more.

Channel 4 are ‘delighted’ with Steph’s Packed Lunch (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Steph McGovern ‘disgusted’ after disaster at home

“I felt like it was me chatting in my room and I didn’t know if there was anyone watching. I feel like technically I’ve had the worst that could ever happen, and now I’m around people, I know that as long as I’m around people I’ll always be able to carry on talking.”

Steph’s Packed Lunch is on Channel 4 on weekdays at 12.30pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be tuning in.