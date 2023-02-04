Stephen Mulhern’s Saturday Night Takeaway future revealed amid huge changes

Stephen Mulhern has spilled that the new series of Saturday Night Takeaway is just a few weeks away – and it’s going to be a goodie.

The comedian and presenter joined the hit show a few years ago and has become known for his hilarious segments.

And he has confirmed he will be back for more fun with his pals Ant and Dec.

Stephen, 45, has also teased a few details about this season’s pranks and challenges and it sounds like it’s going to be a cracker.

Saturday Night Takeaway: Stephen Mulhern teases changes

Opening up to the Evening Standard, the star confirmed that the programme starts at the end of February.

Stephen went on: “The challenges for Ant and Dec are 10 times bigger than we’ve ever done.

“They’ve really gone all out this year and the first Ant vs Dec possibly is the funniest one I think we’ve done.”

Saturday Night Takeaway has aired since 2002 and it’s been a massive success for hosts Ant and Dec.

The 2022 series saw the presenters fighting supernatural forces in a skit called The PolterGuys, dressing in drag for one of the End Of the Show Shows and pranking Oti Mabuse in Get Me Out Of Ear.

Ant and Dec aren’t fussed about Takeaway blunders

The duo once admitted that they don’t mind when there are blunders on the show.

In fact, they think it makes the whole thing even funnier.

Metro quoted Dec as saying: “All in all though, when the live moments go wrong, we just get on with it and it becomes right, if you know what I mean.”

He added: “People often say to us: ‘Oh we love your show, the best bit is when it goes wrong,’ and you think, thanks a lot!

“But I know what they mean. That’s the fun of live TV.”

Stephen will be a guest judge on The Masked Singer on Saturday, which airs at 7pm on ITV.

