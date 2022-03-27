Stephen Mulhern: Rolling In It ‘axed’ amid poor ratings

Stephen Mulhern has reportedly seen his game show Rolling In It axed after poor ratings.

The show saw celebrities partner up with members of the public in order to win money by rolling coins down a conveyor belt and secure them in the right slots.

However, if it landed in a bankrupt slot, the player would lose everything.

Stephen Mulhern hosted Rolling In It (Credit: ITV)

Has Rolling in it been axed?

The show, which started in 2020, attracted big names including Mark Wright and Gemma Collins.

However, it seems it didn’t attract big numbers of viewers and is now facing being cancelled.

According to a report in The Daily Star bosses have called time on the show.

ED! has reached out to ITV for comment.

Fortunately for Stephen, he still has plenty of work. He is set to host TV Winners, a quiz show all about television. Plus he is still at the helm of Catchphrase and In For A Penny.

Stephen made his return to SNT after weeks off ill (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern returns to Saturday Night Takeaway

Last night (Saturday March 27) he made his return to Saturday Night Takeaway following a long absence.

The TV presenter has been off on doctor’s orders as he fights a mystery illness.

But he was back last night and made his way onto the stage to chants of “Stephen, Stephen,” from the audience.

He was dressed as the Dark Lord for the Ant versus Dec section of the show and addressed his absence when quizzed by Dec.

Dec said: “We haven’t seen you since show one, where the hell have you been?”

Stephen joked: “Well let’s just say that when your private jet breaks down and you get stuck in Hollywood, there’s not a lot you can do.”

But then he spoke about the real reason for his time off: “No seriously, I haven’t been too well, thank you so much for all of your lovely messages.

“Forget about all that now, because the show must go on.”

Fans were thrilled to see him back (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say about his return?

Fans were thrilled to see him back and so glad to hear he’s better.

“Dear God I missed Stephen, the man is just hilarious,” said one.

“So good to see Stephen back,” added another, while a third called him the “cherry on the cake” of Saturday Night Takeaway.

Stephen has been ill (Credit: ITV)

What was wrong with Stephen Mulhern?

On March 12, Stephen confirmed why he had been off on Twitter: “Hello all, Sorry I’ve been quiet on here recently and thank you for all your lovely messages.

“I’ve had some time off and been resting up on doctors’ orders.

“I’m on the mend, I’m happy to say, and looking forward to getting back to work soon.”

He added: “In the meantime I’ll put my feet up and watch Saturday Night Takeaway tonight with the rest of you lot.

“Please don’t miss me too much! Lots of love, Stephen.”

… I’ll put my feet up and watch Saturday Night Takeaway tonight with the rest of you lot. Please don’t miss me too much! Lots of love, Stephen. X — Stephen Mulhern (@StephenMulhern) March 12, 2022

Reports claimed that Stephen went to hospital for a “medical procedure”.

A source told The Sun earlier this month: “Stephen went to hospital for a medical procedure, but has been discharged now and is focusing all his energy on his recovery.”

“He’s hoping to return to the show as soon as he’s feeling better and well enough.

“He’s currently resting up and supporting the lads from home.”

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs on ITV, tomorrow night (March 26), at 7pm.

