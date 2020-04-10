Stephen Mulhern 'gaffes' on The One Show as viewers 'expose' magic trick

Stephen Mulhern was on The One Show last night armed with a pack of cards to entertain the nation.

However, as the magician performed his trick, many viewers at home called him out on it, insisting it was very obvious exactly how he did it.

Appearing in the studio with hosts Alex Jones and Alex Scott, Stephen said he's been doing magic over Facetime for his friends during lockdown.

Stephen Mulhern did a trick for the viewers at home (Credit: BBC)

He then whipped out his pack of cards, that he said he carries everywhere when doing live television in case he needs to fill a gap, and Alex and Alex asked him to show them a trick.

"As it is Easter, we'll do a special trick, instead of me doing a boring trick, we'll do a trick with everyone watching at home," he said.

"Millions of people at home right now, I'm going to try and read your mind."

Stephen then flicked through the cards and told viewers they needed to see one and think of it.

Pick a card

Stephen flicked through the cards (Credit: BBC)

After flicking through the cards, he then asked Alex Scott to take one of the Easter eggs off the table in front of her.

Opening it up, Stephen told her there was a special treat inside. Not only was there the chocolate, but there was a card - the eight of hearts - that both Alexs revealed they'd thought of.

The Alexs were shocked and couldn't believe how he'd managed to do it.

Alex Scott couldn't believe her card was in the Easter Egg (Credit: BBC)

Fans 'expose' his trick

And while some viewers at home declared the eight of hearts had also been their card, others weren't convinced by the trick.

Seemingly exposing how Stephen did it, they called him out for the 'mistake' on Twitter.

Not to ruin your trick or anything @StephenMulhern but everyone said 8 of hearts because you lingered on that card the longest #TheOneShow — All Ant and Dec (@allantanddec) April 9, 2020

It’s the card he slowed down on #TheOneShow — Johnnyafc (@Johnnyafc) April 9, 2020

Cause the 8 of Hearts was the last card at the end of the flip through...#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/AZMawgGj3y — ℚ- (@Keroffin) April 9, 2020

He lingered on 8 of ❤️ #TheOneShow — (@Fluffadelic) April 9, 2020

Everyone saw the 8 of heart's for a little bit longer still gud though. #TheOneShow — paulcurran (@paulcur74986927) April 9, 2020

Ah! I see. Clever, but obvious when you can pause the video! #theoneshow — Chris Tye (@chris_a_tye) April 9, 2020

Alex & Alex were fooled but I wasn't lol. Stephen flicked through the cards very quickly but slowed down slightly by the 8 of hearts so everyone would see it, then he put that card in the egg before the show. #TheOneShow x — Siobhan #SupportSupergirl (@slinehan1) April 9, 2020

#TheOneShow Stephen Mulhearn stopped flcking through on 8 hearts and imprinted it in people's minds — Tony Stokes (@TonyStokes61) April 9, 2020

Guess who?

Later on in the show Stephen was left red-faced when he failed to guess the identity of mystery guest Peter Crouch.

Inspired by Stephen's In For A Penny TV show, Peter's silhouette was all that could be seen, and Stephen was allowed to ask him yes and no questions to guess his identity.

Stephen was very frustrated he couldn't work out who it was (Credit: BBC)

Stephen had no idea who it could be - insisting that a sportsperson was the last one he'd be able to guess.

Fans at home couldn't believe it as they shouted on Twitter how obvious it was it was Peter Crouch.

When Peter was revealed Stephen sighed and said: "Hello mate!"

