Presenter Stephen Mulhern is well-known to TV fans thanks to shows like In For A Penny and Saturday Night Takeaway – but his private life is very private.

The star talks up a storm on TV but he doesn’t often say much about his personal life.

However, back in 2020 Stephen did spill the beans and reveal the love of his life.

In For A Penny host Stephen Mulhern on ‘real’ love of his life

During an interview with The Sun, Stephen was asked who or what was the love of his life.

And he replied: “My sister Suzie. Is that a bit weird?”

Stephen, 45, has spoken before about how important his family is to him.

As well as Suzie, the telly favourite has two brothers – one is apparently a plumber and the other is an accountant.

Is that a bit weird?

Speaking to The Mirror in 2020, he said his family keep him “grounded”.

“We’re very close and speak every day,” he said.

“If I have a problem, they are the first people I speak to. We don’t have any secrets, they know everything.”

Talking about his parents, he said: “They have been so supportive. I don’t mean to sound soppy, but they worked so incredibly hard to bring up me and my two brothers and sister.”

The star doesn’t say much about his love life

During his chat with The Sun, Stephen was also quizzed about how often he got intimate.

“Not enough!” he quipped.

It isn’t known whether the presenter is currently in a relationship as he is pretty tight-lipped on the subject.

Stephen was reported to have been stepping out with EastEnders actress Emma Barton for three years but they then went their separate ways.

He did tell Celebs Now a couple of years back that he’d been a “single Pringle” for a few years.

“Last time I went on a date was about four years ago,” he said.

“That makes me sound really sad! I need a life. I need to stop working so much.”

