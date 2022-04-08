Stephen Mulhern fans over the moon as he announces good news after a rough time

Stephen Mulhern fans are over the moon as he announced some good news today (Friday, April 8) following his illness.

The 45-year-old revealed that In For A Penny is returning tomorrow (Saturday, April 9), and fans are buzzing!

Fingers crossed it will be alright on the night!! Whatever happens, we will all have a laugh with our brand new games and your favourites back, too! ‘In For A Penny’ is makes a return tomorrow night at 6:30pm! @antanddec @ITV #inforapenny pic.twitter.com/e9SnHIyi6E — Stephen Mulhern (@StephenMulhern) April 8, 2022

Stephen Mulhern update

Earlier today, Stephen took to Twitter to share some exciting news with his 680.3k followers.

The 45-year-old ITV favourite revealed today that his TV show, In For A Penny, is returning to ITV tomorrow at 6.30pm. Stephen uploaded a short video to his Twitter to announce the news.

In the video, Stephen enters his kitchen doing a little dance. “Six-thirty tomorrow night, brand new series of In For A Penny,” he says.

“Just got to get myself ready,” he says, before taking his gold jacket out of the washing machine.

“Oh no, oh, no, no, no,” he says as he realises the jacket has shrunk in the wash. “Still, make a nice gift for Dec [Donnelly],” he adds.

“Fingers crossed it will be alright on the night!! Whatever happens, we will all have a laugh with our brand new games and your favourites back, too!” he tweeted.

Stephen’s fans are over the moon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stephen’s followers were buzzing over the news. Plenty of his followers headed to the replies to let Stephen know that they couldn’t wait for the new series.

“Absolutely can’t wait, just what’s needed a bit of the lovely Mulhern on a Saturday evening, just watching his facial expressions is enough, absolute comedy genius!!!!!!” one of Stephen’s followers tweeted.

“I’m looking forward to it.. you are hilarious,” another said.

“Can’t wait!!! I’m so excited I love this show,” a third wrote.

“Best programme on TV. Great news it’s back @StephenMulhern,” another tweeted.

“Yessss can’t wait!!” a fifth said.

Stephen was struck down with a mystery illness recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stephen Mulhern ‘illness’

Prior to last Saturday, March 26, Stephen had been largely absent from Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. The star shared an update with concerned fans earlier in March, explaining that he was taking some time off on “doctors’ orders”.

“Hello all, sorry I’ve been quiet on here recently and thank you for all your lovely messages,” he tweeted at the time.

“I’ve had some time off and been resting up on doctors’ orders,” he continued. “I’m on the mend, I’m happy to say, and looking forward to getting back to work soon.”

“In the meantime, I’ll put my feet up and watch Saturday Night Takeaway tonight with the rest of you lot. Please don’t miss me too much!” he said.

It’s also recently been reported that Stephen’s show, Rolling In It, has been axed after some poor ratings.

In For A Penny airs at 6.30pm tomorrow (Saturday, April 8) on ITV and ITV Hub.

Are you looking forward to the new series of In For A Penny? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.