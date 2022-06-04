Stephen Mulhern looks amazed during a game on In For A Penny
TV

In For A Penny host Stephen Mulhern’s shock health condition that forced him to quit job

After 16 years on the trot Stephen had to step away

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

Stephen Mulhern had fans concerned earlier this year as he took time away from the box for unspecified health reasons.

Much-loved 45-year-old telly host Stephen was absent from Saturday Night Takeaway for several episodes before his return.

Stephen explained during his ITV he ‘hadn’t been too well’. And two weeks earlier he’d revealed he was resting up on doctor’s orders – but indicated he was on the mend.

Nonetheless, it isn’t the first time health concerns have reportedly affected Stephen – seen on In For A Penny this weekend – and his work.

He previously opened up in April 2018 about his stint on Britain’s Got More Talent was interrupted.

Stephen Mulhern speaks near an ice cream van on In For A Penny
In For A Penny star Stephen Mulhern previously missed out on BGT filming due to health matter (Credit: ITV Hub)

Stephen Mulhern on his health

He told the Northern Echo why he missed out on four days of filming for auditions on BGT that year.

Stephen told the newspaper he’d experienced issues with his voice after losing it during a panto stint.

Read more: Stephen Mulhern delivers blow to fans as he announces In For A Penny news

He said: “I went to the doctor and she could clearly hear that I couldn’t talk so she sent me to an ear, nose and throat specialist.

I was told that if I didn’t stop speaking completely for two weeks then I could permanently damage my vocal cords.

“They put this big camera down my throat and I was told that if I didn’t stop speaking completely for two weeks then I could permanently damage my vocal cords.

“So, I couldn’t talk at all, not even a whisper because apparently that’s even worse than trying to talk.”

Stephen Mulhern plays a game on In For A Penny
Stephen Mulhern hosts lots of fun and games on In For A Penny this weekend (Credit: ITV Hub)

‘A real shock’

Stephen admitted the medic’s prognosis came as “a real shock”.

And so he decided on extra measures he needed to take to preserve his health and career.

Read more: In For A Penny: Stephen Mulhern fans make same complaint to ITV

Stephen revealed he had quit taking on any more panto roles after 16 years of festive stage jobs.

But at least his legions of fans can still get to see on telly!

In For A Penny airs on ITV on Saturday June 4 at 7pm.

