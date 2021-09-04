Celebrity Catchphrase: Why did Stephen Mulhern split from EastEnders’ Emma Barton?

Stephen Mulhern appears on Celebrity Catchphrase tonight on ITV.

The 44-year-old presenter has become a firm favourite on television screens over the years.

But how much do you know about his personal life?

When it comes to his love life, Stephen previously dated EastEnders star Emma Barton. Here’s everything you need to know…

Stephen Mulhern appears on Celebrity Catchphrase (Credit: ITV)

Why did Stephen Mulhern and Emma Barton split?

According to Stephen, they split because the relationship came to a “natural end” in 2011.

The couple met in 2008 when they were both cast in the Snow White pantomime at the Marlow Theatre in Canterbury.

Emma played the lead role of Snow White, while panto veteran Stephen portrayed Muddles.

During an interview with Kent Online at the time, Emma said: “I have wanted to play [Snow White] since I was a child and I am just so excited about it.”

The EastEnders star started dating Stephen shortly after working together.

During the relationship, the pair kept their romance out of the spotlight.

Three years later, they made the mutual decision to call it quits.

Emma has played the role of Honey in EastEnders on and off since 2005 (Credit: ITV/ YouTube)

Who is Stephen Mulhern dating now?

Stephen is fairly secretive about his personal life.

However, he did previously admit he’s a single man.

In an interview with Celebs Now, he confirmed: “Last time I went on a date was about four years ago.

“That makes me sound really sad! I need a life. I need to stop working so much.”

But he admitted that he’s keen to find ‘The One’.

Who is Emma Barton dating now?

Meanwhile, Emma is also thought to currently be single.

The EastEnders star is extremely tight-lipped when it comes to her personal life.

In fact, there’s been no mention of a partner since her split from Stephen.

Before she dated the Catchphrase host, she was in a relationship with her EastEnders co-star Joel Beckett

However, that doesn’t mean she’s been short of offers.

When Jamie Borthwick joined EastEnders as Jay Brown, he was smithed with Emma.

“I was about 14 when I first set eyes on Emma Barton,” he told the TV Times. “I fell in love with her long, shapely legs and I wanted to marry her.

“Perry [Mitchell] told me to chat her up, and I remember walking over to her and saying, ‘Alright darling… Wow, you smell nice.’

“It brought the house down and we still laugh about it now.”

Emma let Jamie down gently by explaining she saw him as a little brother.

