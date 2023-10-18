Stephen Mulhern breaks silence on replacing Phillip Schofield on hit ITV show: ‘We are talking about it’

TV star Stephen Mulhern has spoken about the possibility of replacing Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice.

In fact, the Catchphrase presenter said it would be “absolutely amazing” if he did bag the job.

Stephen, 46, told the MailOnline: “We are talking about it, but I promise you now that nothing is confirmed. If it happens, it will be absolutely amazing. If it doesn’t, look, it doesn’t. I promise you I would tell you if we had confirmed it at this point.”

Stephen stepped in for Phillip Schofield last year (Credit: Dancing on Ice / YouTube)

Could Stephen Mulhern be the one?

Dancing On Ice returns in the new year and there are already a number of names in the hat over who could replace Phillip.

Stephen added: “The line-up is the best it has been in a few years… I am keeping across the line-up, just in case.”

He added: “I used to do the spin-off show Defrosted and when I stood in for Phil when he wasn’t too well, he had Covid, I really enjoyed it. It was so lovely being back with Holly. We had a great time together plus lots of the team were the same from when I did the ITV2 show.”

Phillip Schofield left ITV earlier this year after lying about a relationship with a colleague on This Morning.

And with the coveted DOI role to fill, ITV is now busy hunting for a replacement. Could the comedian, TV presenter and magician be the one?

After all, Stephen has worked on Dancing On Ice before. He presented spin-off series Defrosted on ITV2 back in 2016 and stood in for Phil when he fell ill last year.

Phil left ITV this year (Credit: Cover Images)

Will Holly make a DOI comeback?

Meanwhile Holly Willoughby‘s return to the ice rink still has not been confirmed, although insiders suggest she will be back.

The presenter suddenly quit This Morning last week after 14 years with the show following an alleged plot to kidnap her. A man, Gavin Plumb, was arrested and charged earlier this month.

Read more: OPINION Stephen Mulhern will finally get his chance to shine mind Phillip Schofield scandal and no one deserves it more!

Do you think Stephen would be a fab replacement? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.