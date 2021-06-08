Stephen Graham reveals details of Peaky Blinders season six appearance

Stephen Graham is currently appearing in BBC One prison drama Time, but he will soon be on screen in Peaky Blinders season six.

The Scouse actor, 47, plays prisoner guard Eric in three-part drama Time alongside Sean Bean.

And the big roles just keep on coming for Stephen – it doesn’t get much cooler than Peaky Blinders.

Stephen as prison guard Eric in Time (Credit: BBC)

What did Time star Stephen Graham say about Peaky Blinders?

Stephen and wife Hannah Walters – who also appears in Time – appeared on the Chris Moyles radio show on Radio X today (Tuesday June 8).

And he described his experiences on the forthcoming sixth series of the Brummie gangster drama and starring alongside Cillian Murphy.

Read more: Time on BBC One: Stephen Graham and Sean Bean worked together on Jimmy McGovern’s Accused

“Cillian’s such a wonderful actor, he’s amazing and what a lovely, lovely, lovely fella,” Stephen said.

“To the extent, Chris, where there was a couple of moments I had to pinch myself a couple of times because I was sat there in a scene with him, doing a rehearsal and stuff and I’ve kinda gone, ‘Ahh that’s Tommy Shelby!’”

Stephen and wife Hannah (Credit: Martin Evans / SplashNews.com)

“Fan-girling” each other

Hannah joked that Stephen and Cillian “were fan-girling each other so badly” on set.

“He’s just an absolutely lovely fella and a phenomenal actor,” Stephen added.

Asked by host Chris whether he freaked out at all, Stephen said he had a method to curb his nervousness.

“Well, what I managed to do was I managed to do that before they said action.

“I had a proper look round and then it was like, ‘Alright lad, best put your footy boots on here and your shin pads, let’s get ready, here we go, on the pitch!’. But at first [it was like], ‘Ok, oh wow!’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peaky Blinders (@peakyblindersofficial)

What can you see Stephen in next?

Despite rumours that Stephen would be playing notorious gangland boss Al Capone, a first-look image from the show’s official Instagram feed put that speculation to bed.

Dressed in civilian clothing, he looked a mile away from the lavish-dressing American gangster Capone.

His character remains a mystery.

Stephen will appear in The North Water later in the year (Credit: BBC)

Peaky Blinders isn’t the only drama Stephen’s lined up to appear in.

He plays Captain Brownlee in the period thriller, The North Water, for the BBC.

Read more: Stephen Graham and his real-life wife Hannah Walters star as married couple in Time on BBC One

A story about a whaling expedition to Antarctica in the 19th century, it’s set for broadcast in the autumn.

Stephen also appears alongside Tom Hardy in Marvel superhero movie, Venom: Let There Be Change, out in September.