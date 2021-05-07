Steph McGovern is guest hosting tonight’s episode of Have I Got News For You on BBC One.

This former BBC Breakfast host now has her own show on Channel 4.

And she’s a proud mum to her daughter. But who is her partner? And how old is she now?

We take a look a closer look at the life and times of this award-winning journalist…

How old is Steph McGovern?

Steph McGovern was born on 31 May 1982. As of April 2021, she is 38.

Steph McGovern is a British journalist and broadcaster (Credit: SplashNews)

When did Steph’s Packed Lunch start?

Steph landed her own show on Channel 4, Steph’s Packed Lunch, in September 2020.

The daytime show is described as “Your lunchtime pick-me-up” and often deals with current cultural issues and trends.

Most recently Steph was praised for undergoing a smear test live on air. Raising awareness for this important issue, she said she hoped it would encourage others to have a cervical screening.

Steph said: “That took 30 seconds or something, it can sometimes take slightly longer, getting into the position because it is hard to stay relaxed… This is embarrassing and it is sometimes uncomfortable and for some women it can be painful but it can save their life.”

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs weekdays at 12.30.

Steph bravely had a smear test live on air (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Steph McGovern’s partner?

Steph is in a long-term relationship with a female partner. However, her identity remains anonymous. The only titbit we have is that is that she reportedly a television executive.

While chatting to Hello! magazine Steph says she wants to live a normal life outside of work hours.

She explained: “It’s not like I’m ashamed of anything in my life. It’s more a case of I’m trying to lead as normal a life as I can.”

Later adding: “I just think that the less I talk about my private life, the less I can be asked about it.”

What is the name of their baby?

Steph welcomed her daughter into the world in November 2019.

However, Steph has chosen not to reveal the name of her daughter.

But she has opened up about suffering from tremendous stress and night terrors as a new mum.

When speaking to The Sun she said she’s had horrendous nightmares since a small child.

But since becoming a mum, she’s having horrible dreams about losing her baby.

Steph explained: “I imagine she’s in bed with me and I’ve dropped her, or I’ve lost her. Quite a few times, my partner has found me on the floor scrabbling around under things or in cupboards, looking for the baby.

“I’m asleep — my brain isn’t working enough to know she actually is there, because I’m looking at things and I’m not seeing what’s really there.”



Is Steph an Irish dancer?

Yes, Steph has a background in Irish dancing. And she is really quite good. The journalist has showed off her secret talent for Irish dancing on BBC Breakfast and also on Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Growing up in Middlesborough, she is believed to have taken Irish dancing classes as a child.

*Steph McGovern appears on Have I Got New For You on Friday May 7 at 9pm on BBC One.

