The Steph Show with Steph McGovern will air sooner than planned

The Steph Show, Steph McGovern's new programme, will be brought forward by Channel 4.

The 37-year-old television presenter was originally meant to film from Channel 4's new headquarters in Leeds in the spring, but she will instead go live on air from Monday (March 30) to helm her new daytime show as part of the broadcaster's schedule during the coronavirus lockdown.

She will be springing onto TV screens live from her own home to discuss a mix of entertainment, lifestyle and current affairs as part of the channel's mission to provide viewers with updates of the virus.

Director of Programming Ian Katz said: "The need for high quality, trusted journalism is never greater than at times of

national crisis and we will be regularly extending Channel 4 News over the coming weeks - alongside a range of current

affairs and factual programming which will help keep our audience well-informed through these uncertain times.

"But I believe Channel 4 can go much further than this - and I want us to be the place that captures - and hopefully lifts - the mood of the nation, connects people and helps them get through the next few months of uncertainty and isolation with a combination of useful advice, stuff to do, cheering diversion and plain fun."

He dubbed Steph as the "perfect person" to be the face of their new mission to help viewers make the most of their time in self-isolation.

He continued: "The perfect person to do that is Steph McGovern, one of the best loved and most versatile broadcasters in the country and I'm delighted that we have been able to bring forward the launch of her new show, broadcast live from her Yorkshire home daily from Monday.

Steph will help viewers make the most of their time in self-isolation (Credit: SplashNews)

"Giving people a structure to their day - and helping them to use their time stuck at home constructively - is going to be

incredibly important and I'm delighted to be announcing a range of new programming under the banner of Lockdown Academy."

