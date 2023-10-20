Steph McGovern’s response to replacing Holly Willoughby on This Morning before Channel 4 axe

Steph McGovern made a touching confession about Holly Willoughby following her exit from This Morning as she addressed replacing the star.

Fans have begged Steph, 41, to replace Holly and present the popular ITV show since Steph’s Packed Lunch was axed this week.

Speaking to the Daily Mail before her Channel 4 show was axed, she revealed that she wasn’t worried about being on TV following Holly’s alleged kidnap plot. She said: “I don’t think I’m as famous as Holly Willoughby. If I’m honest, so I probably won’t ever have that problem.”

The telly personality said that she knows Holly is a “fantastic broadcaster” and wished her well.

Holly Willoughby may be replaced by Steph McGovern (Credit: this Morning)

Steph McGovern on Holly Willoughby

Steph said: “I don’t know her – I know she’s a fantastic broadcaster, so I wish her well. I don’t think I’ve actually even met her before.”

She was also asked whether she would consider taking a hosting job on This Morning. Steph added: “I’m very happy at Channel 4, but never say never.”

According to the Mirror, Steph opted to ignore the news as she opened her show today (October 20). She then introduced the show and gave viewers a lowdown on what to expect on Friday’s programme.

I don’t know her – I know she’s a fantastic broadcaster, so I wish her well.

“Welcome to a very packed lunch Friday at Leeds Dock,” she began in a very positive tone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steph McGovern (@stephlunch)

Steph’s Packed Lunch will end in December

Steph’s own show will end in December 2023 on Channel 4. The channel released a statement and said it was a very “difficult decision” to make.

The statement read: “With audience habits changing quicker than ever, we have to make difficult decisions about which programmes to invest in to best drive our digital-first strategy. We have decided not to recommission Steph’s Packed Lunch when its existing production contract ends in December 2023.”

A spokesperson told Daily Mail that they’ve had “three fantastic years of producing Steph’s Packed Lunch together” and working with her was brilliant.

Read more: 6 reasons Steph McGovern would be the perfect Holly Willoughby replacement

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.