Who sings the soundtrack to Harlan Coben’s Netflix thriller Stay Close?

Stay Close on Netflix is set to be memorable for several reasons, not least the beautiful soundtrack – so who sings the theme tune?

The Harlan Coben series is fast becoming the most talked about thriller on the streaming service.

And there’s plenty of buzz around the haunting soundtrack.

Here’s everything you need to know about the singer behind the Stay Close theme tune.

Stay Close on Netflix stars Cush Jumbo alongside an all-star cast (Credit: Netflix)

Read more: James Nesbitt cast in Harlan Coben’s Netflix series Stay Close – here’s everything we know so far

Stay Close theme tune – who sings the soundtrack?

Nikki Williams sings the theme tune to Stay Close on Netflix.

Nicky is a South African singer-songwriter.

Born in Port Elizabeth on November 09 1988, she is currently 33 years of age.

She started writing songs and performing live while still in school after she and her family relocated from South Africa to Nashville, Tennessee.

Nikki co-wrote the lead single Heart Attack from Demi Lovato’s fourth studio album, Demi.

Other songwriting credits include Lauren Alaina’s Like My Mother Does, Laura Pausini’s Le Due Finestre , and Fly Again from the Country Strong soundtrack, Nash Overstreet’s You Don’t Get 2 Do That.

She has also released her own material, including single Glowing, Thank God it’s Friday and Trouble.

In her private life, the singer was previously married to Nicolas Cage’s son, Weston, from 2011 to 2013.

A Netflix spokesperson has told us that there is a strong possibility the song will be released ahead of the Netflix show being broadcast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Williams (@nikkiwilliamsmusic)

Stay Close theme tune – what is the song?

Nikki Williams is signing the iconic song You Don’t Own Me.

Philadelphia songwriters John Madara and David White wrote the song.

Lesley Gore first recorded the track in 1963, when she was just 17 years old.

Many artists and performers have since covered the song You Don’t Own Me.

Australian singer and songwriter Grace covered the track in 2015.

It was used in the 2015 House of Fraser Christmas advert, and performed by The X Factor contestant Lauren Murray in 2015 and Matt Terry in 2016.

The song was featured in the trailer for the 2016 film Suicide Squad, and appeared on the film’s soundtrack album.

Dirty Dancing fans will recognise the song from the film, too, as the Blow Monkeys version featured on the soundtrack.

James Nesbitt as Broome in Stay Close on Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

Read more: Netflix Christmas highlights 2021: What are the best festive films and series to watch in December?

Stay Close theme tune – what is You Don’t Own Me about?

The song is about power, with the singer telling her lover that he does not own her, and that he isn’t able to tell her what to do or what to say.

Lyrics include “You don’t own me.

“I’m not just one of your many toys.

“You don’t own me.

“Don’t say I can’t go with other boys.”

Amen to that!

Stay Close begins streaming on Netflix from New Year’s Eve.

Are you enjoying Stay Close on Netflix so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.