Netflix’s Stay Close promises to be THE next big thriller to watch in the New Year – and we can’t wait to binge the episodes.

It’s another Harlan Coben adaptation, but this time it’s based on his book called Stay Close.

And the cast is bulging with some of the UK’s best TV actors.

So when does it start, who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

Here’s everything you need to know about the rollercoaster episodes!

James Nesbitt as Broome in Stay Close on Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

Read more: James Nesbitt cast in Harlan Coben’s Netflix series Stay Close – here’s everything we know so far

Stay Close episodes on Netflix – what’s it about?

Stay Close is a tense thriller that questions how well you can ever REALLY know someone.

We’re introduced to three people who are each concealing a dark secret that even those closest to them would never suspect.

Ray is a once-promising documentary photographer, who’s now stuck in a dead-end job pandering to celebrity-obsessed rich kids.

Meanwhile, Detective Broome is unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case – a local husband and father who disappeared 17 years ago.

He spends the anniversary every year visiting a house frozen in time, the missing man’s family still waiting, his slippers left by the recliner as if he might show up any moment to step into them.

And Megan is a working mother of three who has run away from a dark and dangerous past.

She once walked on the wild side, but now appears to have the perfect life complete with children, flawless husband and a house to die for.

But is she really happy with how her life has turned out?

When an old friend from Megan’s past turns up to deliver some shocking news, it impacts on all three of the characters.

The past comes back to haunt them, and threatens to ruin their lives and the lives of those around them.

The past just won’t stay buried no matter how hard or fast you try to run from it…

Is Stay Close based on a book?

Stay Close is based on Harlan Coben’s book of the same name.

The Huffington Post says of the book: “Fiction reading doesn’t get much better than this.”

Fans call it a “stirring thriller”, like a “rollercoaster” and promise “a massive twist at the end”.

Stay Close is adapted by Brassic’s Danny Brocklehurst and Prey’s Richard Fee.

Cush Jumbo as Megan in Stay Close on Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

Read more: Loved Angela Black? The top TV thrillers to watch next this winter

How many episodes is Stay Close on Netflix?

Stay Close will be eight episodes.

Each episode is one hour long.

So you can binge the whole series in eight hours straight!

When will it start?

Stay Close will stream on Netflix from New Year’s Eve 2021.

All episodes will be available from that date.

It’s certainly one way to see in the New Year!

Series usually stay on Netflix indefinitely, so you’ll have lots of time to binge watch it at your leisure!

Sarah Parish stars as Lorraine in Stay Close (Credit: Netflix)

Stay Close episodes – who stars in new Netflix thriller?

Richard Armitage, Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt and Sarah Parish all star in Netflix’s Stay Close – what a cast!

James Nesbitt stars in the new thriller, fresh from his roles in crime dramas Bloodlands and Line of Duty.

He plays Broome, the detective who’s unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case.

Cush Jumbo plays working mother-of-three Megan.

TV viewers will know her from The Good Fight, The Beast Must Die, Deadwater Fell and The Good Wife.

TV fave Richard Armitage, who also starred in Harlan Coben’s The Stranger, will star as photojournalist Ray.

Bancroft’s Sarah Parish is also in the cast.

Sarah portrays Lorraine, a friend from Megan’s past who arrives on the scene to bring some news that could destroy the lives of Megan, Broome and Ray.

How will they all react – will it be fight or flight?

Former EastEnders star Jo Joyner plays Erin Cartwright, while comedian Andi Osho plays pregnant Simona Farr whose partner has gone missing.

Comedian and actor Eddie Izzard also stars in the episodes.

He plays Harry Sutton, a solicitor in the sleazy end of town.

The series also stars Daniel Francis as Dave Shaw, Bethany Antonia as Kayleigh Shaw, Tallulah Byrne as Laura Shaw, and Dylan Francis as Jordan Shaw.

Meanwhile, Poppy Gilbert stars as ‘Barbie’, Hyoie O’Grady plays ‘Ken’, Jack Shalloo is Goldberg, and Youssef Kerkour plays Fester.

Rachel Andrews, Aidan Kelly, Ross Boatman, Belinda Stewart-Wilson, Steph Lacey, and Alibe Parsons also star in the Stay Close episodes.

Stay Close on Netflix stars Cush Jumbo alongside an all-star cast (Credit: Netflix)

What other Harlan Coben books have been adapted by Netflix?

Netflix has already adapted several Harlan Coben dramas.

Stay Close will mark the fourth collaboration between production company Coben, writer Brocklehurst, executive producers Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee and the company RED.

The previous adaptations include The Stranger, Safe and The Five.

Gone for Good also arrives on August 13 2021, which has been adapted for French TV.

Harlan Coben has a five-year deal with Netflix to turn 14 of his titles into film and TV dramas.

Stay Close will stream on Netflix from New Year’s Eve 2021.

Will you be tuning in to Stay Close on Netflix? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.