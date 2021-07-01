Netflix are currently working on another Harlan Coben adaptation, and this time it’s Stay Close based on the book of the same name.

And the cast is bulging with some of the UK’s best TV actors.

So when does it start, who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

Find out everything here!

James Nesbitt has proved his salt in thrillers such as Missing and Bloodlands (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Line of Duty fans all making the same joke about James Nesbitt after season six finale

Stay Close on Netflix – what’s it about?

Three people, a dark secret, and a past that won’t stay buried…

The story follows a suburban wife and mother who hides a dark and dangerous past.

She once walked on the wild side, but now appears to have the perfect life complete with children, flawless husband and a house to die for.

But is she really happy with how her life has turned out?

We also meet promising photographer Ray who now panders to celebrity-obsessed rich kids in a dead end job.

Meanwhile, detective Jack can’t let go of a cold case – a local husband and father who disappeared 17 years ago.

He spends the anniversary every year visiting a house frozen in time, the missing man’s family still waiting, his slippers left by the recliner as if he might show up any moment to step into them.

These three so-called ‘ordinary people’ discover that when the past refuses to stay buried, the suburban dream can be a nightmare.

Stay Close is based on Harlan Coben’s novel, and is adapted by Brassic’s Danny Brocklehurst and Prey’s Richard Fee.

Stay Close – who stars in new Netflix thriller?

We love this cast!

James Nesbitt stars in the new thriller, fresh from his roles in crime dramas Bloodlands and Line of Duty.

He plays Broome, the detective who’s unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case.

Cush Jumbo plays working mother of three Megan.

TV viewers will know her from The Good Fight, The Beast Must Die, Deadwater Fell and The Good Wife.

TV fave Richard Armitage, who also starred in Harlan Coben’s The Stranger, will star as photojournalist Ray.

Bancroft’s Sarah Parish is also in the cast, alongside comedian and actor Eddie Izzard.

Sarah portrays Lorraine, a friend from Megan’s past who arrives on the scene to bring some news that could destroy the lives of Megan, Broome and Ray.

How will they all react – will it be fight or flight?

Former EastEnders star Jo Joyner plays Erin Cartwright, while comedian Andi Osho plays Simona Farr.

The series also stars Daniel Francis, Bethany Antonia, Rachel Andrews, Poppy Gilbert and Hyoie O’Grady.

Cush Jumbo starring in The Beast Must Die (Credit: New Regency Television International/Scott Free)

Read more: Gone For Good on Netflix: New crime drama from creator of Safe and The Stranger

Is it based on a book?

Stay Close is based on Harlan Coben’s book of the same name.

The Huffington Post says of the book: “Fiction reading doesn’t get much better than this.”

Fans call it a “stirring thriller”, like a “rollercoaster” and promise “a massive twist at the end”.

How many episodes is Stay Close on Netflix?

Stay Close will be eight episodes.

Each episode is expected to be an hour long.

Richard Armitage stars as Ray in the Netflix adaptation of Stay Close (Credit: Splash)

When will it start?

The launch date of Stay Close has not yet been announced.

Stay Close is currently in production in the UK.

We’re hoping the series will stream later this year or early 2022.

How can I watch it?

Stay Close will stream on Netflix when it is released.

Series usually stay on Netflix indefinitely, so you’ll have lots of time to binge watch it at your leisure!

What other Harlan Coben books have been adapted by Netflix?

Netflix has already adapted several Harlan Coben dramas.

Stay Close will mark the fourth collaboration between production company Coben, writer Brocklehurst, executive producers Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee and the company RED.

The previous adaptations include The Stranger, Safe and The Five.

Gone for Good also arrives on August 13 2021, which has been adapted for French TV.

Harlan Coben has a five-year deal with Netflix to turn 14 of his titles into film and TV dramas.

Stay Close will air on Netflix sometime in 2021 or 2022.

Is Stay Close something you’d like to watch? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.