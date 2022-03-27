Sheridan Smith cries on Starstruck 1
TV

Starstruck: Sheridan Smith’s tears leave fans all asking the same thing

She was upset over the late Amy Winehouse

By Carena Crawford

Starstruck aired its penultimate episode last night and Sheridan Smith found herself in tears again.

As three ladies lined up to be Amy Winehouse, judge Sheridan wiped away a tear talking about the late singer.

But those watching at home are getting a bit fed up of her crying every week.

Sheridan Smith cries on Starstruck over Amy Winehouse
The actress was a friend of Amy Winehouse (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Sheridan Smith on final straw comment from Graham Norton 

Sheridan Smith cries on Starstruck

On Saturday night (March 27) Sheridan and her fellow judges Adam Lambert, Jason Manford and Beverley Knight were presented with tribute acts for Lionel Richie, Justin Timberlake, Miley Cyrus and Amy Winehouse.

And it was the Amy acts that Sheridan had wiping away the tears.

After they had performed her iconic hit Rehab, host Olly Murs threw straight to Sheridan stating she was a friend of Amy’s.

“I did know Amy,” Sheridan said as her voice broke and she wiped away a tear.

“She was so much more than the beehive and the tattoos, she was a beautiful soul.”

Sheridan Smith cries on Starstruck over Amy Winehouse
Sheridan had to compose herself before speaking (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say?

Viewers weren’t impressed by Sheridan given she sheds a tear almost every week.

One wrote: “For [bleep] sake is Sheridan crying again?”

Sheridan Smith fights back tears on Starstruck
Sheridan Smith fought back tears on Starstruck (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Sheridan Smith’s touching tribute to brother after his death

Sheridan’s tears for her dad

It’s not the first time Sheridan has become tearful on the show.

After a performance by a group of Celine Dion superfans in February, Sheridan gave her critique.

“I was so spellbound by you girls,” she said.

“Esther and Frankie smashed it out of the park. I loved all of the moves. Celine is dramatic and I love that about her, you nailed it.”

But she then singled out the third performer: “And Kayla, now I’ve got to not cry when I tell you this.”

Sheridan proceeded to open up about her dad’s death.

“I lost my dad and I stopped acting because of it. You keep doing what you love because you will have made him so proud tonight.”

Starstruck airs on Saturday night’s on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Sheridan Smith on 'final straw' comment from Graham Norton that almost ended in tragedy
Sheridan Smith on ‘final straw’ comment from Graham Norton that almost ended in tragedy
Stacey Dooley on Saturday Kitchen
Stacey Dooley’s outfit causes a stir on Saturday Kitchen
Anna Maxwell Martin on Saturday Night Takeaway
Saturday Night Takeaway fans all saying the same thing about Anna Maxwell Martin
Emmerdale spoilers Rhona lashes out
Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona at breaking point as she lashes out at Marlon
Katie Price and Carl Woods 'break up and call off engagement'
Katie Price and Carl Woods ‘break up and call off engagement’
Chris Kamara on GMB talking about his illness
Chris Kamara urged to ‘keep fighting’ as he issues ‘difficult’ update on illness