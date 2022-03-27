Starstruck: Sheridan Smith’s tears leave fans all asking the same thing

Starstruck aired its penultimate episode last night and Sheridan Smith found herself in tears again.

As three ladies lined up to be Amy Winehouse, judge Sheridan wiped away a tear talking about the late singer.

But those watching at home are getting a bit fed up of her crying every week.

The actress was a friend of Amy Winehouse (Credit: ITV)

Sheridan Smith cries on Starstruck

On Saturday night (March 27) Sheridan and her fellow judges Adam Lambert, Jason Manford and Beverley Knight were presented with tribute acts for Lionel Richie, Justin Timberlake, Miley Cyrus and Amy Winehouse.

And it was the Amy acts that Sheridan had wiping away the tears.

After they had performed her iconic hit Rehab, host Olly Murs threw straight to Sheridan stating she was a friend of Amy’s.

“I did know Amy,” Sheridan said as her voice broke and she wiped away a tear.

“She was so much more than the beehive and the tattoos, she was a beautiful soul.”

Sheridan had to compose herself before speaking (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say?

Viewers weren’t impressed by Sheridan given she sheds a tear almost every week.

One wrote: “For [bleep] sake is Sheridan crying again?”

god sheridan needs to stop crying at almost every song on this show. it’s embarrassing 🙄 #Starstruck — s⁷ 🐯 (@adoretks) March 26, 2022

Oh god Sheridan Smith why are you crying and why are you acting like you and Amy were bezzie mates?! #starstruck — Charlotte Farrugia (@ChafLovesCheese) March 26, 2022

Why is Sheridan crying? I don’t understand? #Starstruck — xXMrsTeacherXx (@xXMrsTeacherXx) March 26, 2022

Does sheridan smith ever not cry? #Starstruck — 😛 (@emilefan101) March 26, 2022

Sheridan Smith fought back tears on Starstruck (Credit: ITV)

Sheridan’s tears for her dad

It’s not the first time Sheridan has become tearful on the show.

After a performance by a group of Celine Dion superfans in February, Sheridan gave her critique.

“I was so spellbound by you girls,” she said.

“Esther and Frankie smashed it out of the park. I loved all of the moves. Celine is dramatic and I love that about her, you nailed it.”

But she then singled out the third performer: “And Kayla, now I’ve got to not cry when I tell you this.”

Sheridan proceeded to open up about her dad’s death.

“I lost my dad and I stopped acting because of it. You keep doing what you love because you will have made him so proud tonight.”

Starstruck airs on Saturday night’s on ITV.

